Two planes collide on Miami airport runway with pilot saying ‘somebody hit us’

Two passenger aircraft have collided while taxiing at a busy US airport, with air traffic control recordings capturing the moment one pilot reported: “Somebody hit us.”

The incident happened at Miami International Airport on Saturday, November 14, involving a UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 that had recently landed in Florida.

Audio from air traffic control appears to show the UPS aircraft failing to give way to the Copa plane as the two taxied along the runway.

The controller can be heard telling UPS flight 358: “You’re supposed to give way to the 73 there.”

The pilot responds: “Copy.”

Moments later, the crew reports an impact. Asked by the controller whether the aircraft had struck the other plane, the UPS pilot replies: “Yeah we went too far and then he, he clipped us with the wing.”

The controller responds: “Roger, hold position.”

NEW: UPS Boeing 767-300F collides with a Copa Airlines Boeing 737-800 during taxi at Miami Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767 while both aircraft were taxiing around 9 p.m. local time.… pic.twitter.com/IRgGvRfs9A — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 15, 2026

The Copa flight had arrived from Panama City shortly before the collision, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Fox Sports presenter Andy Slater reported the incident on social media, saying emergency crews were responding.

“JUST NOW: UPS Boeing 767 hit a Copa Airlines 737 while taxiing at Miami International Airport. Fire trucks are responding,” he wrote.

In a subsequent post, Mr Slater said the Copa pilot had reported that only two passengers were complaining of back pain. A fire department source had described the collision as “minor”, he added.

A UPS spokesperson confirmed that one of the company’s aircraft had been involved in a ground incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft on the ground in Miami. Our crew is safe, and we are committed to working with authorities to determine what happened,” the spokesperson said.

“The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority.”

Miami International Airport has been contacted for comment. The precise circumstances of the collision have not yet been established.

The incident comes as US airlines struggle to recover from thousands of flight cancellations and delays following the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years.

Video shows damage to an aircraft following a minor ground collision involving a UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 at Miami International Airport, Miami, Florida, USA. pic.twitter.com/qTPUgwtZGA — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 15, 2026

The disruption followed a more than four-hour interruption on Friday, after new technology added to the country’s air traffic control network reportedly overloaded ageing equipment, causing intermittent communications and radar gaps.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a contractor had been replacing part of the system’s old copper wiring with fibre optic cable when the overload occurred.

Officials are investigating whether contractor “incompetence” or a faulty router was responsible.

“Our contractor didn’t meet the moment,” Mr Duffy said.

Federal Aviation Administration administrator Bryan Bedford warned that passengers should still expect disruption, although he said the “worst is behind us”.

“Airlines will still have delays and cancellations,” he said, as the aviation system continued its recovery.