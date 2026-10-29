Farage row erupts as Lib Dem MP Caroline Voaden challenges his account of Commons clash

Nigel Farage has been drawn into a bitter political dispute with Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden after claiming he feared another physical confrontation in the House of Commons, prompting a public challenge over what happened and why he missed the Chancellor’s Budget.

Voaden, the MP for South Devon elected at the 2024 general election, was identified as the parliamentarian involved in an alleged altercation with the Reform UK leader.

The dispute has escalated after both sides offered sharply conflicting accounts, turning a disagreement over parliamentary seating into a wider political row.

Farage said he had become involved in a “physical altercation” with an MP in the Commons chamber but had chosen not to make a formal complaint.

He later suggested that removing his prayer card raised the prospect of another confrontation.

Speaking at a post-Budget press conference, he said: “I didn’t want to, but I got involved in a physical altercation with an MP in the chamber.

“I didn’t make a fuss about it. I didn’t complain, but I could see that — given that my prayer card had been removed — I was heading towards another physical altercation.”

Voaden swiftly challenged his account on social media, responding to a clip of the press conference with a pointed message.

“And we both know that’s not true, Nigel don’t we?” she wrote.

“I’m still waiting for the apology you were required to write to me… Though I won’t hold my breath.”

Her intervention has intensified scrutiny of an incident that remains disputed, with neither side’s version independently established by the statements provided.

Caroline Voaden and Farage offer opposing accounts

The Liberal Democrats have rejected the suggestion that Farage was the victim of the alleged confrontation.

A party source told The Telegraph that Voaden, 57, had been “shocked and shaken” by the incident.

“He seems to be suggesting that he was the victim, when the reality was quite the opposite,” the source added.

A Reform UK insider dismissed that account, insisting that Liberal Democrat MPs had been aggressive towards Farage.

“It’s not true at all, it was the Lib Dem MPs being aggressive towards Nigel,” the source said.

“This is typical Lib Dem dishonesty in an attempt to stay relevant.”

The competing claims have left the precise circumstances of the alleged altercation unresolved. Voaden’s reference to an apology also raises questions about the earlier dispute, although the details of the apology she says was required have not been established in the information available.

Commons prayer-card row fuels Budget controversy

The dispute over the alleged confrontation has become intertwined with a separate disagreement about Farage’s absence from the Budget proceedings.

The House of Commons has 643 MPs, but its chamber can accommodate only 427 at a time. Members use prayer cards, displaying a valid date stamp, to reserve seats on the green benches.

GB News reported that a prayer card was removed from a seat on Budget day because it did not display a valid date stamp.

A House of Commons spokesman confirmed the rules governing the system, saying: “There are clear and long-established arrangements for Members to reserve their own seats in the Chamber using Prayer Cards displaying a valid date stamp.

“A Prayer Card placed on a seat did not display a valid date stamp and was removed in line with the usual Chamber protocol.”

The explanation establishes why a card could be removed under parliamentary rules, but does not independently establish the circumstances of Farage’s particular seating dispute.

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns also challenged the suggestion that the incident prevented the Reform leader from attending the Budget.

“Any of the Reform MPs could have given their seat up for him,” she said.

“There were lots of seats without reservation, when exactly did Farage come into the chamber looking for a seat?”

Why Farage chose to watch the Budget elsewhere

Farage, who does not have an automatic right to respond to the Chancellor’s Budget statement, offered another explanation for watching proceedings outside the chamber: he said it was more useful to analyse the announcements alongside Reform’s economic advisers.

“It was actually more useful to me to sit in the office with a team of economists around me,” he said.

He also suggested that the prospect of further conflict influenced his decision to avoid subsequent parliamentary proceedings.

“But I was going to go to PMQs, but I could see potential conflict,” he said, before describing himself ironically as “a very quiet, shy, modest kind of person”.

The row now presents competing political risks. Farage faces questions about his account of the alleged confrontation and the circumstances surrounding his absence, while Voaden’s public challenge has placed her version of events at the centre of the dispute.

Until further evidence clarifies what happened, the allegations remain contested. What began as a disagreement over a Commons seat has become a public test of credibility for two politicians on opposing sides of Westminster’s increasingly combative political divide.