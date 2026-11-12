WH Smith profits plunge 30% as new boss launches ‘fundamental reset’ after accounting scandal

WH Smith has reported a near one-third collapse in annual profits as new executive chairman Leo Quinn accelerates a sweeping overhaul of the retailer, blaming years of “forced growth” for leaving the business burdened with excessive costs and loss-making stores.

Underlying pre-tax profits fell 30 per cent to £76mn in the year to August 31, despite like-for-like revenues increasing 2 per cent. On a statutory basis, the group swung from a £2mn profit to a £107mn pre-tax loss after absorbing £164mn in impairments, write-downs and restructuring charges.

Shares fell 7 per cent in morning trading on Thursday as investors digested the results and the scale of the task facing Mr Quinn, who took over as executive chairman in April.

The latest figures come as the retailer attempts to recover from a damaging accounting error in its US division, which triggered a series of profit warnings, sent its shares tumbling and prompted an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Mr Quinn has accelerated a restructuring programme launched at the end of last year, describing the effort as a “fundamental reset” intended to simplify the group and restore profitability.

A detailed review of the business had exposed the consequences of an expansion strategy that prioritised growth without delivering sustainable returns, he said.

“It is clear from this that forced growth delivered a complex and siloed group structure without scalable benefits,” Mr Quinn said.

“This resulted in increased costs, too many loss-making stores, acquisitions not integrated effectively and high organisational complexity.”

The restructuring cost the group £41mn during the latest financial year. WH Smith is now overhauling its US store estate and reducing its other international operations, with a sharper focus on three overseas markets: Ireland, Spain and Australia.

The company has yet to disclose the annual savings it expects to achieve from the programme or whether it will result in job losses.

In June, WH Smith raised £103mn through an equity fundraising to strengthen its balance sheet and support investment in the turnaround.

The retailer has also been reshaping its portfolio following the sale of its UK high street shops to private equity group Modella Capital last year. The disposal allowed it to concentrate on its travel-focused business, with outlets located largely in airports, railway stations and other transport hubs.

Despite the latest profit decline, management said the business remained on track to meet expectations for underlying pre-tax profits of between £75mn and £85mn in 2026-27.

However, the group warned that it was taking a cautious approach amid continuing uncertainty in the wider economy.

The results leave Mr Quinn facing the challenge of convincing investors that WH Smith can turn its extensive travel retail network into a more efficient and consistently profitable business.

After an accounting scandal, repeated profit warnings and a costly restructuring, the retailer’s recovery will depend on demonstrating that its renewed focus can deliver sustainable growth rather than another expansion built on rising costs.