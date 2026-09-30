British spies warns academics after Chinese intelligence plot uncovered

MI5 has issued its first public “espionage alert”, warning that a Chinese intelligence-linked organisation has been covertly collecting technical expertise from more than 100 UK-linked academics.

The Security Service said the operation involved the China General Technology Research Institute (CGTRI), which it identified as a front organisation with strong links to China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

The agency said CGTRI had been used to obtain information relating to areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and covert communications. MI5 is warning universities and researchers to establish who ultimately funds organisations seeking to collaborate with British academia.

The alert represents an unusually public intervention by Britain’s domestic intelligence service, which said the organisation’s links to Chinese intelligence had previously been obscured.

MI5 advised universities and individuals that had worked with CGTRI in good faith to review existing and planned collaborations to ensure that Chinese intelligence services did not derive further benefit from British research.

“Many academic institutions and individuals will to date have engaged with CGTRI in good faith given its obfuscated links to MSS,” MI5 said.

“UK academic institutions are strongly advised to immediately review any ongoing or planned collaboration with CGTRI. This is to ensure MSS derives no further benefit from UK universities or research institutions.”

The Security Service also advised academics to establish the ultimate source of funding behind research collaborations involving Chinese institutions.

“Further, academics are advised to establish the ultimate funding source when conducting any research collaboration with Chinese institutions, to ensure CGTRI is not involved,” it said.

“Through this espionage alert MI5 has placed the fact that CGTRI has very strong ties to MSS in the public domain.”

The warning comes amid growing concern in western governments about the transfer of sensitive technology and expertise through apparently legitimate research and commercial partnerships.

Security officials have warned that individual pieces of information can appear innocuous when considered separately but become considerably more valuable when combined with material obtained from other sources.

The areas highlighted by MI5 — AI, cybersecurity and covert communications — are particularly significant because advances in these fields can have applications across civilian, commercial and national-security programmes.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the alert demonstrated the need for universities to scrutinise their international research relationships.

“This alert exposes attempts by Chinese intelligence to covertly benefit from the expertise and research of our academics, undermining our national security, and that of our allies,” Jarvis said.

“I have written to all university Vice-Chancellors to ensure they support their staff to end all arrangements with this company, preventing further benefit to the Chinese intelligence services and ensuring compliance with the National Security Act.”

He added: “International partnerships are vital to ensure our universities and research institutes continue to thrive, but we will take robust action to defend against the threats we face. That means supporting our police and intelligence services to expose and disrupt harmful activity, using the full force of the law.”

MI5’s warning also carries potential legal implications for researchers. Academics who knowingly assist prohibited foreign intelligence activity could potentially face prosecution under the National Security Act, depending on the circumstances.

The intelligence service’s decision to publicly identify CGTRI is therefore intended not only to expose the alleged links between the organisation and Chinese intelligence, but also to warn universities against continuing arrangements that could provide further access to British expertise.

The case highlights the increasingly difficult balance facing UK universities, which rely heavily on international research partnerships while operating in an environment of heightened concern over the security of advanced technologies.

For MI5, the alert marks a shift towards making intelligence warnings public where doing so can help organisations identify and disrupt potential espionage activity before sensitive expertise is transferred overseas.