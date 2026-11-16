Popular holiday hotspot declares migration emergency as nearly 2,200 migrants arrive in two days

A Spanish holiday destination popular with British tourists has been plunged into a migration emergency after nearly 2,200 people reached the Canary Islands by boat in just 48 hours, intensifying pressure on local authorities ahead of a general election.

Spain’s maritime rescue service said on Sunday that it had assisted thousands of migrants attempting the dangerous Atlantic crossing from West Africa, with many arriving in makeshift boats at the archipelago off the continent’s north-west coast.

The surge came days after Spain declared a migration emergency in the islands, following a sharp increase in arrivals in recent weeks, particularly from sub-Saharan Africa.

The scale of the pressure is significant. More than 13,000 of the just over 28,000 people who reached Spain by sea between January and the end of October landed in the Canary Islands, according to the interior ministry.

In one operation, rescue teams assisted 1,324 people aboard 14 dinghies. Most were brought to El Hierro, the westernmost and southernmost island, which has a population of about 12,000.

The number approached the route’s daily rescue record of 1,461 people, set on November 7 2020.

At the port, Red Cross workers provided arrivals with dry clothes, food and water before registering them, Dacil Leon, the organisation’s emergency co-ordinator in Tenerife, told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

The arrivals have placed migration firmly on the political agenda as Spain prepares for an early general election in two weeks. Immigration policy, alongside the cost of housing and living, is expected to feature prominently in the campaign.

The Canary Islands have become a major gateway into Europe for migrants, many departing from Mauritania and other parts of West Africa. Although the nearest African coastline is about 65 miles away, some boats take longer routes in an effort to evade security forces.

The Atlantic passage is among the world’s deadliest migration routes. Journeys can last days or weeks in overcrowded and poorly equipped vessels, exposing passengers to drowning, dehydration and exhaustion.

The latest surge follows other migration flashpoints in Spain. In July, tens of thousands of people crossed from Morocco into the North African territory of Ceuta over two days, triggering disorder and renewed debate over European border controls.

More than 140 people died attempting the journey, while as many as 15,000 remained in the territory after most arrivals left within days.

For the Canary Islands, the latest influx presents an acute challenge: balancing emergency humanitarian assistance with the demands of managing a migration route that continues to bring thousands of people to Europe’s southern frontier.