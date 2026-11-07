Canary Islands volcano could unleash Atlantic megatsunami with 65ft waves hitting US coast, scientist warns

A volcanic collapse on Spain’s Canary Islands could unleash a megatsunami across the Atlantic, sending waves as high as 65ft towards the US East Coast and threatening coastal communities, a leading volcanologist has warned.

Professor Bill McGuire, who has studied the threat posed by Cumbre Vieja on the island of La Palma, believes a vast section of the volcano’s flank could eventually break away and plunge into the North Atlantic, displacing enormous quantities of water.

“Based on extensive studies, I expect this part of the flank will eventually crash into the North Atlantic, launching a megatsunami in the process,” McGuire wrote in an article for BBC Science Focus.

The scale of the potential disaster has been debated by scientists, particularly over whether waves generated by such a collapse could cross the ocean and cause widespread destruction along the coast of North America.

Computer simulations have suggested waves could reach 65ft along parts of the US East Coast, with some coastal areas potentially hit within nine hours of a collapse.

Evidence of the possible reach of prehistoric tsunamis has been identified thousands of miles away in the Bahamas, where researchers have found enormous boulders deposited along the coastline. Geologists believe powerful waves generated by ancient volcanic collapses may have transported the rocks across considerable distances.

McGuire said there was little doubt that a major collapse would be catastrophic, but stressed that its timing remained impossible to predict.

“I have no doubt this will be a cataclysmic event, but have no idea when it will happen – it could easily be centuries or even millennia down the line,” he said.

Scientists have emphasised that the scenario does not represent an imminent danger. Although sections of the volcanic ridge have been the subject of scientific scrutiny, there is no certainty that a large-scale collapse will occur, or when it might happen.

Cumbre Vieja last erupted in 2021, in an 85-day event that devastated parts of La Palma. Lava buried homes, roads, parks and farmland, destroying more than 2,800 buildings and covering almost 12 square kilometres of land. Thousands of residents were forced to flee.

The eruption demonstrated the immediate destructive power of the volcano, but the megatsunami scenario remains a long-term geological possibility rather than a forecast of an approaching disaster.

The debate highlights the challenge facing scientists and emergency planners: assessing extremely low-frequency natural hazards whose consequences, if they materialised, could extend far beyond the communities living closest to the source.