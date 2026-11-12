‘We must be ready to fight’ as Royal Navy unveils huge expansion as threat of conflict grows

The Royal Navy is undertaking its largest programme of reconstruction since the second world war, with hundreds of thousands of tonnes of new warship steel planned as Britain races to prepare its fleet for a more dangerous decade.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, the First Sea Lord, said the Navy’s existing shipbuilding programme represented 280,000 tonnes of new steel, rising to about 450,000 tonnes when planned projects were included.

“We are embarking on the most extensive recapitalisation of the Royal Navy since the Second World War,” he told delegates at the International Sea Power Conference aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Oslo.

The programme includes 13 frigates currently in construction, four Dreadnought-class nuclear deterrent submarines, completion of the Astute attack submarine programme and potentially 12 further attack submarines under the AUKUS partnership with Australia and the US.

The Navy also plans to acquire six Common Combat Vessels, designed to command uncrewed systems, alongside four new amphibious ships and four Fleet Solid Support vessels.

The 13 frigates comprise eight Type 26 vessels being built by BAE Systems on the Clyde and five Type 31 frigates under construction by Babcock at Rosyth. Norway is also acquiring Type 26 frigates, strengthening naval cooperation between the two countries.

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The second Type 26, HMS Cardiff, was floated out at Scotstoun in April, while lead ship HMS Glasgow is expected to reach initial operating capability in 2028.

Jenkins acknowledged that the Navy faced significant problems with the availability of its existing fleet, but insisted it remained a world leader and was working to get more ships to sea.

The Defence Secretary has set the armed forces the task of being ready to fight within 1,000 days, Jenkins said, adding that “everything the Royal Navy now does is focussed on the end of the decade”.

He also warned that the scale of the challenge demanded a fundamental change in how the service operates.

“I do not believe the Royal Navy can build the Hybrid Navy at the speed we need it by doing things the way we have always done,” he said.

The conference brought more than 80 industry partners and 700 delegates aboard the aircraft carrier, in what Jenkins described as the largest gathering of business leaders ever convened on a British carrier.