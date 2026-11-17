Labour has refused to rule out a potential £1bn bill for its controversial asylum accommodation plan at MoD Bicester, intensifying a political backlash over the decision to fast-track a site expected to house 1,256 migrants beside a village of just 300 residents.

Border Security Minister Anna Turley told MPs that the Home Office could not yet confirm the final cost of the project, admitting that the per-person expenditure would depend on the outcome of the planning and procurement process.

Her response has fuelled anger among opponents of the scheme, who accuse ministers of pushing ahead with a vast accommodation centre without properly addressing the financial implications, local objections or concerns about public safety.

The dispute centres on the former Ministry of Defence site near Piddington in Oxfordshire, where Angela Rayner accelerated planning permission for the proposed asylum accommodation. The village has just over 300 residents, including 133 women and 46 children.

Callum Miller, Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester, told Parliament that the Government had ignored overwhelming opposition from nearby communities. He said the consultation had recorded 3,177 objections and just one response in favour.

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Residents had raised detailed concerns about the impact on policing, transport, public services and community cohesion, he said, yet ministers had proceeded despite acknowledging that the development would cause harm.

“The overwhelming impression is that the Government is hellbent on opening another large site and it simply doesn’t care about the real and specific problems with this site,” Miller said.

He estimated that building and operating the centre could cost more than £1bn.

Turley declined to confirm or dismiss that figure, saying the final cost would only become clear once procurement had been completed.

She instead pointed to existing large asylum accommodation sites at Wethersfield and Crowborough, where the cost was £135 and £138 per person per night respectively. That compared with £199 a night for hotel accommodation, she said.

The minister also argued that overall asylum expenditure had fallen by more than £1bn since Labour took office.

But the comparison did little to settle questions about the long-term cost of the Bicester scheme, with opponents arguing that ministers had yet to provide a clear financial assessment of the proposed development.

The controversy has also exposed a growing confrontation over the Government’s treatment of local safety concerns, particularly those raised by women and girls.

Rayner appeared to suggest that potential risks could be mitigated through CCTV and security guards, prompting criticism from Conservative MPs.

Joy Morrissey, the Conservatives’ equalities spokeswoman, accused ministers of knowingly placing women and girls in nearby communities at risk. She cited concerns about crimes committed by migrant men and criticised the Government for using emergency planning powers while disregarding local opinion.

“The Government made a choice. They chose to put women and girls in villages like Piddington, Ludgershall and Marsh Gibbon, at risk,” she told MPs.

She said ministers had made a catastrophic decision and warned that its consequences would fall on the communities expected to accommodate the site.

Reform UK’s Richard Tice also attacked the proposal, saying constituents would be appalled by the prospect of taxpayers spending as much as £1bn on the centre while ministers acknowledged concerns about risks to women and girls. He questioned why the site would not instead operate as a detention facility.

Campaigners, meanwhile, are considering multiple legal challenges in an attempt to prevent the development from proceeding. Their anger has intensified since the planning decision, with residents accusing the Government of treating their objections as an inconvenience rather than a legitimate part of the planning process.

One villager, Christina Gower, 26, said the community felt betrayed and dismissed.

“Disappointment barely scratches the surface of the anger, frustration and betrayal felt by our community,” she said.

She pointed out that Piddington had approximately 300 adult residents, including 133 women, alongside 46 children.

“To this Government, we appear to be nothing more than collateral damage,” she said, accusing ministers of assuming that a small rural community would eventually fall silent.

“They have gravely underestimated us.”

Villagers have also warned Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Rayner that they could face legal consequences under Labour’s Hillsborough Law if a serious crime, such as rape or murder, occurs in the area.

The warning reflects the intensity of opposition, although it does not establish that ministers would automatically face criminal liability for crimes committed by individuals at or near the site.

For Labour, the row presents a difficult test of its asylum policy: the Government wants to reduce reliance on expensive hotels and move towards large-scale accommodation, but faces mounting resistance from communities being asked to host the facilities.

With the final cost still unknown, legal challenges being considered and residents refusing to abandon their campaign, the Bicester proposal is becoming a flashpoint in the wider battle over how Britain accommodates asylum seekers — and who bears the financial and social consequences.