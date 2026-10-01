BBC faces damning funding crisis as MPs warn of ‘managed decline’

he BBC faces a fundamental overhaul of its funding model after MPs warned that the corporation’s £180 licence fee is outdated, financially vulnerable and increasingly disconnected from the way audiences consume its services.

A parliamentary committee has called for the licence fee to be reformed so that it covers the BBC’s wider range of television and non-television services, while also recommending that the annual charge be reduced.

The proposals form part of a far-reaching blueprint for the BBC’s next royal charter, which will determine the corporation’s governance, regulation and funding from 2028.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said the existing licence fee model was no longer fit for purpose, arguing that tying payment to ownership of a television set fails to reflect the modern media landscape.

The committee said decoupling the levy from television ownership and extending it across BBC services could make the system more sustainable, particularly if accompanied by a lower charge for individual households.

However, MPs acknowledged that a universal household levy — requiring every home to contribute regardless of whether it uses BBC services — would face significant practical obstacles in the near term.

The financial pressure on the corporation is already substantial. BBC director-general Matt Brittin told the committee that between £1.2 billion and £1.3 billion in licence fee income had been lost over the past decade.

Around 40 per cent of that decline was attributed to falling numbers of paying households. The BBC estimates that 94 per cent of homes use its services, while only 80 per cent contribute financially.

The committee also called for a fundamental strengthening of the BBC’s political independence. MPs recommended ending politically motivated appointments to the corporation’s board and urged the BBC to examine an independent process for selecting its chair.

The report warned that repeatedly placing the BBC’s existence under review created an unnecessary opening for political interference.

The existence of the BBC being subject to review every ten years creates an avoidable opportunity for political interference which has damaged the perception of the BBC’s independence,” the committee said.

MPs therefore recommended making the next royal charter permanent, removing its expiry date and the recurring political confrontation over the corporation’s future.

The committee also backed opening up BBC iPlayer as a shared public-service platform, allowing broadcasters including Channel 4 to distribute content through the service.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the DCMS Committee, said: “This is a pivotal moment for the BBC. Continue along the current path and we condemn a national institution to managed decline, squandering the immeasurable benefits it brings to our economy and society.

The recommendations leave ministers facing a choice over whether to preserve an increasingly strained funding system or use the next charter to redesign how Britain pays for one of its most prominent public institutions.