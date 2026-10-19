Kyiv fears intelligence blackout as deadly Russian missile strike deepens US rift

A deadly Russian missile strike on Kyiv has intensified fears that Ukraine’s access to vital American intelligence may be weakening, as the widening rift between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky threatens to complicate the country’s defences ahead of winter.

A 21-year-old woman was killed and eight other people injured in a Monday morning attack that struck the Ukrainian capital, including near Chernihivska metro station on the city’s eastern bank.

Residents reported hearing explosions before air-raid sirens sounded, prompting renewed questions over whether civilians had received sufficient warning of the incoming missiles.

Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, said he could not confirm whether Ukraine had received advance warning through American intelligence-sharing.

“What happened last night I don’t know exactly,” Rubio told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Alex Raufoglu, citing a lack of information.

Rubio acknowledged that a software problem had affected the early-warning system several days earlier, while saying Washington had made no changes to its diplomatic presence in Kyiv. His comments did not establish whether intelligence-sharing had been curtailed or whether the latest attack reflected a failure elsewhere in the warning system.

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Zelensky, however, delivered a stark assessment of the consequences for Ukraine.

“Another Russian ballistic missile attack came in several waves overnight, and once again, there was no early warning from our partners,” the Ukrainian president said.

He added that Russia had “launched 16 ballistic missiles in a deliberate attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region”.

The attack came just hours after Trump renewed his criticism of Ukraine, saying the country was a “shambles” and describing Zelensky as “foolish”. The president also accused Kyiv of not wanting peace, sharpening concerns in Ukraine that political tensions in Washington could undermine the military support on which its defence depends.

The uncertainty comes as Ukraine prepares for another winter of attacks on its energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials and supporters fear that Russian forces will intensify the use of ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, weapons that can place considerable pressure on air defences and leave civilians with little time to seek shelter.

The consequences could be severe if strikes coincide with temperatures plunging towards minus 30C. Damage to power supplies and heating systems could leave communities exposed to freezing conditions, turning the protection of critical infrastructure into an urgent humanitarian concern.

Questions over American intelligence-sharing have also followed tensions surrounding Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications network. Washington had threatened to suspend intelligence-sharing and restrict European purchases of American weapons for Ukraine if Kyiv refused to halt deep strikes against Russian energy infrastructure.

Those attacks have targeted a source of revenue important to Moscow’s war effort. Any reduction in Ukraine’s capacity to identify and intercept incoming threats would therefore come at a moment when Kyiv is also trying to sustain pressure on Russia.

Yet the picture remains uncertain. Zelensky said American intelligence-sharing had resumed over the weekend, and Rubio’s latest remarks did not confirm that Washington had withdrawn or reduced the support provided.

The immediate question is whether the absence of warning reported in Kyiv was an isolated failure or a sign of a wider vulnerability. For civilians facing another winter of missile attacks; the distinction could mean the difference between reaching shelter and being caught in the open.

With relations between Trump and Zelensky deteriorating, Ukraine faces a dangerous combination of military pressure, energy insecurity and uncertainty over its most important international partners. The deadly strike has not proved that Washington is withholding intelligence. It has, however, exposed how much is at stake when the reliability of that support is in doubt.