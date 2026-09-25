Top Dynamics 365 consulting service providers: How to narrow a crowded list

Search for a Microsoft Dynamics 365 support provider or consultant and you’ll get page after page of firms that all claim the same things: certified consultants, end-to-end delivery, industry expertise, and a proven methodology. After the fifth website, they blur together. So the real problem isn’t finding a provider, it’s working out which few deserve a serious conversation.

The good news is that a handful of criteria cut the list down fast. Let’s start with the one most buyers lean on first.

The Microsoft partner badge builds trust, but it doesn’t close the decision

One common misconception is that a Microsoft partner designation settles the question of capability. It’s a fair starting point, and here’s why it matters. To earn the Solutions Partner for Business Applications designation, a firm has to show broad capability to deliver on Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, scoring at least 70 out of 100 points. That score is built from three areas: performance, skilling, and customer success. So a firm with the badge has certified people, active customers, and real deployments on record.

Now, here’s what the badge doesn’t tell you. It says nothing about whether the firm has solved a problem like yours, in an industry like yours, with systems like the ones you already run. It doesn’t tell you which consultants will actually be on your project. And the higher tiers aren’t purely about delivery either: membership in Microsoft’s Business Applications Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank a partner at the top of the global network. That’s a strong signal of scale, but a firm’s sales volume isn’t the same as its fit for your project.

So treat the designation as the entry ticket. Then use the questions below to find the real shortlist.

Five questions that narrow the list

1. Have they done this in your industry, on your apps?

“Dynamics 365 experience” covers a lot of ground. A firm that runs Sales and Customer Service rollouts all day may have little depth in Finance and Supply Chain, and the reverse is just as common. Ask for two or three references that match both your industry and the specific apps you’re implementing. If the references are generic, the experience probably is too.

2. Who will actually staff your project?

Many buyers assume the certified headcount on the website is the team they’ll get. It rarely works that way. Ask for the names and certifications of the solution architect and lead consultants assigned to you, and ask how much of the work will be handled by a different delivery center or subcontractor.

3. How do they handle integration and data migration?

Dynamics 365 almost never lives alone. It has to exchange data with finance tools, eCommerce platforms, line-of-business apps, and whatever else your teams depend on. Ask how the partner decides between connectors, middleware, and custom APIs, and how they test integrations against production-scale data before go-live. A vague answer here is the clearest warning sign on this list.

4. What happens after go-live?

Some firms treat go-live as the finish line. Find out whether the implementation team or a separate support team takes over, what the response commitments look like, and how change requests are priced. Problems tend to surface months after launch, and that’s when you’ll need the partner most.

5. Does their size match your project?

A global systems integrator brings scale and reach, but its engagement model is built for large, multi-country programs. A mid-market business can end up paying for structure it doesn’t need. A smaller firm may give you senior attention but struggle with a complex rollout. Match the partner’s typical client profile to your own.

Trusted Dynamics 365 consulting service providers worth a closer look

With those filters in mind, here are providers that consistently show up on serious shortlists, each with a different sweet spot.

1. Avanade

Avanade is better suited to large enterprises running global transformation programs.

Formed in 2000 as a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft, Avanade has a large global delivery presence and deep alignment with the Microsoft ecosystem. That scale makes it a practical option for multi-country rollouts where Dynamics 365 is only one part of a larger transformation program.

For single-region or mid-market projects, the engagement model may be more than what the project requires.

2. Nalashaa Solutions

Nalashaa Solutions stands out for a reason most providers on this list can’t match: it works across the full technology estate, not just the Dynamics 365 layer. Its services span IBM i modernization, RPA, and Dynamics 365 implementation and integration, alongside custom product engineering, legacy modernization across AS400, iSeries, and IBM Power Systems, and cloud-native development.

That matters more than it sounds. When Dynamics 365 needs to pull data from a decades-old AS400 system, or when repetitive work between systems needs automating, most consulting firms bring in a second vendor. Nalashaa handles those pieces within the same engagement. On the Dynamics 365 side, the team covers consulting, Dynamics 365 implementation, upgrades, integration, support, and Power Platform, with 400+ integrations delivered and ISO-certified quality standards. The team supports both cloud and complex on-premise setups, so legacy systems can connect with newer platforms without disruption.

So if your Dynamics 365 project depends on older systems, automation, or custom-built applications, Nalashaa gives you one accountable partner instead of three.

3. Hitachi Solutions

Hitachi Solutions is a good fit for organizations with industry-heavy Dynamics 365 requirements.

The company focuses on Microsoft business applications and brings experience across manufacturing, distribution, field service, and other operationally complex environments. It is worth considering when a Dynamics 365 project depends heavily on vertical processes rather than generic ERP or CRM configuration.

4. HSO

HSO is better suited to multinational ERP and CRM rollouts. Founded in the Netherlands, HSO works with organizations rolling out Dynamics 365 across regions, business units, and operating models. Its experience across distribution, retail, manufacturing, field service, construction, and equipment rental makes it relevant for companies with complex deployment needs.

5. Dynamics Square

Dynamics Square is a relevant option for businesses looking for Dynamics 365 implementation, upgrades, support, and consulting across Microsoft business applications.

The company provides services across Dynamics 365 Business Central, Finance, Supply Chain, Sales, Power BI, and related Microsoft Cloud solutions. Its service coverage includes implementation, support, upgrades, consulting, audits, and training for businesses across multiple industries.

Pick a partner who understands how your systems actually run

A Microsoft partner badge shows that a firm has met Microsoft’s standards. It does not automatically prove that the firm understands your operating environment, business constraints, or integration challenges.

Before choosing a partner, run every shortlisted name through the five questions above: Do they have relevant industry proof? Can they name the team that will work on your project? How do they handle integrations? What does post-go-live support look like? Are they the right size for your project?

The right partner will answer these questions with specifics, not polished slides.

If your Dynamics 365 project touches older systems, automation, custom applications, or multiple business platforms, choose a team that can support the full environment, not just the Dynamics 365 layer.