Dmitry Medvedev, one of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, has accused European governments of “waging a direct war against Russia”, escalating Moscow’s rhetoric against the west as sanctions tighten and concerns over a wider confrontation grow.

Medvedev, Russia’s former president and prime minister, launched a blistering attack on European leaders, accusing them of imposing “Russophobic abominations” through economic sanctions and providing military and financial support to Ukraine.

Writing on Telegram, he said: “I never cease to be amazed at the audacity of these European cripples. They’ve imposed total sanctions against our businesses, hit the interests of millions of Russian citizens (blocking their credit cards, for example), and even banned cultural ties with our country.

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“They’re waging a direct war against Russia, supplying our adversary with everything they can – from missiles and intelligence to direct funding for the Bandera regime.

“And lo and behold, their companies are sacred cows. Leave Nestlé, Auchan, and the rest of the companies that brought us decent profits.

“Even the temporary management by presidential decree has caused a wave of panic among European governments. Hey, you wretches! What are you talking about?

“Ideally, we should move beyond temporary management of foreign assets. It would be worth recalling the first acts of Soviet power, under which foreign factories and plants were forcibly and gratuitously seized and placed into state ownership.

“And no one has ever returned anything to anyone. After all, just like a hundred years ago, the Eurobastards understand only brute force.

“P.S. However, overseas, they also hear only the language of direct military deterrence, which is the appropriate response to Russophobic abominations like the Dead Terrorist Graham Act.”

His comments come as the US and its allies intensify economic pressure on Moscow, with Washington introducing further sanctions targeting Russian officials, financial institutions and the so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers used to transport oil while attempting to evade restrictions.

The measures also give Donald Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India, increasing the potential economic cost for countries that continue trading with Moscow.

The strategy is intended to increase pressure on the Russian economy and push the Kremlin towards negotiations over the war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

Trump has simultaneously pursued a diplomatic route, seeking to end Putin’s international isolation and promote talks aimed at resolving the conflict.

The competing approaches — escalating economic pressure while pursuing negotiations — have left Moscow facing a more complicated strategic environment, with European sanctions and US measures increasingly focused on Russia’s ability to generate revenue from energy exports.

Medvedev’s remarks underline the increasingly confrontational language coming from senior Russian officials as western governments tighten restrictions and continue supplying Ukraine with weapons, intelligence and financial support.

His threat to move beyond temporary administration of foreign-owned assets also highlights the potential risks facing western companies that remain exposed to the Russian market, where sanctions and countermeasures have increasingly blurred the boundary between commercial assets and geopolitical leverage.