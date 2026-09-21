Brits urged to join emergency civilian register as Russian threat puts UK on alert

Andy Burnham has been urged to establish a national register of civilian volunteers who could be mobilised during a major emergency or attack, as concerns over Britain’s preparedness for a worsening European security environment intensify.

The Liberal Democrats have called for a formal network allowing civilians to volunteer for roles supporting the country in the event of a major crisis, arguing that the UK “urgently” needs to improve its civilian readiness.

The party’s defence spokesperson also called on politicians to be “more direct” with the public about the risks facing Britain.

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A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: “Countries like Finland and others already have these kinds of registers out there, and I think it’s something a lot of people would be very willing to sign up to if we gave them the option.”

The proposal would allow people to register voluntarily in advance rather than waiting for a crisis before identifying available civilian resources.

The Liberal Democrats have also proposed creating a Civilian Readiness Secretary, arguing that the government should coordinate non-military resources and civilian capabilities before an emergency develops.

The proposals come as NATO continues to strengthen its eastern flank and European governments reassess national preparedness following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and a series of hostile activities attributed to Moscow.

NATO has said Russia’s war against Ukraine and hostile activities affecting Allied countries have fundamentally changed Europe’s security environment.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also warned that Russia’s threat to Europe has intensified.

In recent weeks, the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France has intensified,” Macron said last week.

The debate over civilian preparedness has coincided with growing political pressure on Burnham’s government over defence spending and Britain’s military readiness.

Over the weekend, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the government of “fiddling” while Europe confronts a growing Russian threat, while former military chiefs warned that the UK’s armed forces were in a “quite parlous state”.

Badenoch told The Telegraph that ministers needed to abandon what she described as an outdated assumption that Europe was living through a period of lasting peace.

“Our Government is fiddling while Europe is at risk of burning. In France and Poland, leaders are taking action now against the growing Russian threat.

“What is our Government doing? Has anyone heard from Wes Streeting, the former head of the National Union of Students, who has rocked up as Defence Secretary?”

She added: “We have to stop pretending that we are living in a carefree end of history when Russia is testing our resolve week after week. It’s time to get serious.”

Badenoch has also criticised Burnham’s position on welfare spending, arguing that the government should not rule out welfare reductions as a means of creating additional resources for defence.

She warned that Burnham’s position would be “heard loud and clear in Moscow as well as Manchester”.

The proposals for a civilian volunteer register would mark a broader approach to national preparedness, extending beyond the armed forces to include organising civilian resources during a major emergency.

For the Liberal Democrats, the initiative reflects a growing debate across Europe over how governments should prepare their populations for emergencies before a crisis occurs, rather than building resilience once an attack or major disruption is already underway.