Six best call tracking software platforms for UK businesses (2026)

A huge share of your best leads never touch a web form; they pick up the phone. Call tracking software closes that gap by linking every inbound call back to the campaign, keyword, or channel that generated it, so you can see what is genuinely driving revenue rather than guessing from click data alone.

We shortlisted these six platforms on attribution depth, ease of setup, integration range, and support quality.

At a glance

Software Best for Standout feature Infinity Marketing teams needing full call-to-revenue attribution Visitor-level tracking that connects the entire digital journey to every call CallRail SMBs and agencies wanting fast setup with AI call insights AI-powered conversation insights bundled from the entry tier CallTrackingMetrics (CTM) Sales and contact centre teams wanting tracking plus a built-in contact centre Combines call tracking with a full contact centre and workflow automation Invoca Large enterprises with complex, high-volume call attribution needs AI-driven conversation intelligence built for enterprise-scale call volumes Ringba Pay-per-call marketers and affiliate networks needing real-time call routing Real-time bidding and call routing built specifically for pay-per-call Mediahawk UK businesses wanting a specialist, locally-supported call tracking partner UK-based Client Excellence support team included from day one

1. Infinity

Infinity is a UK-headquartered call-tracking platform. Rather than assigning one number per channel, it issues a unique number per visitor, so you can see every page a caller visited and every campaign they touched before they picked up the phone. Its wider “Infinity loop” platform layers on Smart Outcomes (AI-based call intent and outcome detection), Smart Match (tying calls to CRM revenue) and Conversation Analytics on top of core tracking, with outbound call tracking, coverage across 75+ territories, and 45+ integrations including Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, and major CRMs. Every account comes with a dedicated Customer Success team.

Book a demo to see how Infinity works for your business.

2. CallRail

CallRail is one of the most widely used call tracking platforms in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, popular with agencies managing multiple client accounts. It combines call attribution, recording, transcription, and form tracking, with AI-driven conversation intelligence from its mid-tier plans up, and a self-serve signup that gets you tracking calls within a day. Its coverage is limited to those four markets, so it isn’t the right fit for wider international campaigns.

3. CallTrackingMetrics (CTM)

CTM (formerly CallTrackingMetrics) pairs core call tracking with a genuine contact-centre layer: IVR, call routing, agent scorecards, and webhook-driven automation. That makes it a strong fit for sales and contact-centre teams as well as marketers, and its unlimited-user model across all plans is a useful point of difference from tools that charge per seat. It also integrates with Google Ads, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Meta.

4. Invoca

Invoca sits at the enterprise end of the market, with AI-driven conversation intelligence and call scoring built for brands and agencies running large, complex, multi-channel campaigns. Every deployment goes through a custom sales process rather than self-serve signup, which reflects its focus on bigger accounts rather than smaller businesses wanting to test the water quickly.

5. Ringba

Ringba is built for a different buyer than most tools on this list: pay-per-call marketers and affiliate networks that need to route, score, and bid on live calls in real time. Its call flow builder, real-time bidding tools, and white-label option suit that specific use case well, with no long-term contracts or setup fees, but it’s a narrower fit for general marketing attribution than the other platforms here.

6. Mediahawk

Mediahawk is a UK call tracking and marketing attribution platform, founded in 2002 and based in Milton Keynes. It positions itself on attribution depth, calls, forms and chat all tracked back to source, and on hands-on UK support, with a named Client Excellence team and optional managed-service add-ons. As an OFCOM and PECR-regulated, ICO-registered telecoms provider, it’s built specifically around UK compliance requirements.

Frequently asked questions

What is call tracking software?

It assigns unique phone numbers to your campaigns, channels, or website visitors, so when someone calls, you can see which activity or keyword led to it. Google Ads’ own call conversion tracking covers some of this by measuring call duration and attributing calls to ads and keywords, but it doesn’t give you the caller’s fuller browsing journey the way dedicated call tracking with visitor-level attribution does.

Can I sign up immediately, or do I need a demo?

CallRail says new users can be set up in under 10 minutes, and CallTrackingMetrics and Ringba also offer self-serve signup. Infinity, Invoca and Mediahawk work through a demo or scoped conversation first instead.

Which platform covers the most countries?

Infinity covers 75+ territories with local area codes. CallRail is limited to the US, Canada, UK and Australia, so it won’t stretch far enough for wider international campaigns.

Do any of these include a contact centre, not just tracking?

CallTrackingMetrics (CTM) combines attribution with IVR, call routing, agent scorecards and automation, functioning as a lightweight contact centre. Infinity covers this through Smart Outcomes, which uses AI to detect call intent and outcomes, and Conversation Analytics, which covers sentiment.

Is call tracking only useful for large enterprises?

No. CallRail and Ringba suit smaller businesses and agencies with fast self-serve signup. Invoca sits at the other end, built for enterprise call volumes with a custom sales process rather than quick signup.

What is dynamic number insertion (DNI)?

It’s the technique behind visitor-level tracking: each website visitor gets a unique number, so their call can be matched back to their browsing journey. Infinity, CallRail and CTM all use DNI for call attribution.

Is call tracking legal and compliant in the UK?

Yes, provided the platform is properly regulated. Mediahawk, for example, is an OFCOM and PECR-regulated UK telecoms provider and is ICO registered.