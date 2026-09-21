Trump warns he is ‘deciding’ to ‘blow up the entire nation’ of Iran

Donald Trump has warned that the US could take devastating military action against Iran, raising fears that the fragile confrontation in the Middle East could deteriorate into a broader conflict.

The US president said he was in “deciding mode” over Iran after Tehran’s military signaled that it was preparing for a possible escalation, almost seven months after the start of Operation Epic Fury.

The two sides have continued to exchange intermittent strikes around the Strait of Hormuz without either appearing to secure a decisive breakthrough. Trump has repeatedly threatened further action, but a major escalation has yet to materialise.

That could now change.

Iran’s highest operational military headquarters has reportedly claimed it has intelligence indicating that the US intends to resume strikes against Iranian targets. Iranian forces are also understood to have been placed on heightened alert.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Trump said: “Very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future.”

The president said he had three options under consideration: “Wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically or making a deal”.

“My question is if and when do I blow the entire nation up?” he added.

Iran has again threatened to target US military bases across the region if Trump orders further attacks. Tehran has also warned neighbouring countries that support US military action that it will not exercise “restraint or decency” towards them.

The threat has particular significance for Saudi Arabia, which is already confronting attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Houthis have launched missiles and drones towards Riyadh after advancing towards Yemen’s Red Sea coast earlier this month. Their growing control of territory and shipping routes has raised concerns over the security of one of the world’s key maritime corridors.

The developments are also adding pressure to global energy markets.

The RAC last week warned there was “no sign of any relief” for UK motorists after petrol prices increased by 5p a litre within days.

Iran continues to restrict much of the shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz, while the Houthis have threatened shipping routes connecting the Red Sea with Asia. Any further disruption could place additional pressure on energy supplies and transport costs.

US diplomatic missions across the Middle East have responded by issuing fresh security warnings to American citizens, citing the “potential for unforeseen escalation” and urging “heightened vigilance”.

The warnings also highlighted the possibility of disruption to civilian travel.

“Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the notice said.

The US virtual embassy for Iran issued an even stronger warning: “Do not travel to Iran for any reason. US citizens should leave Iran now,” in a security alert issued on Sunday night.

The latest escalation comes as Washington weighs its next move and Tehran prepares for the possibility of renewed strikes, leaving businesses, airlines and energy markets facing renewed uncertainty over the stability of the region’s critical shipping routes.