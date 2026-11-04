Jimmy Kimmel jokes ‘the only a** on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him’

Jimmy Kimmel has likened the Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US midterm elections to the infamous “Red Wedding” massacre from Game of Thrones, delivering a barrage of jokes at Donald Trump’s expense as Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress.

The late-night host used a specially timed episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to react to the results, mocking the president’s election-day antics, his response to the defeat and the growing political difficulties facing his administration.

“What we do know for sure is that Democrats have officially taken the House. Thanks to President Trump. Blob Vila flipped another House!

The blue wave made landfall, and now the Red Wedding begins,” Kimmel said.

The Red Wedding refers to one of the most notorious scenes in the television fantasy series, in which several central characters are brutally killed during a wedding celebration. Kimmel’s comparison offered a darkly comic description of the Republican losses, as Democrats took control of the House and Senate in a result that will sharply constrain Trump’s ability to pursue his legislative agenda, The Independent reported.

None of the major late-night shows went out live on Tuesday, but ABC’s programme was taped later than usual to allow Kimmel to incorporate the early election results.

The comedian, who has been a persistent critic of Trump, also seized on the president’s recent remarks about the backsides of public figures.

“It seems to be after all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s a**, Jon Husted’s a**, the only a** on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,” he joked.

Kimmel went on to imagine the president watching the results unfold at the White House, suggesting that Trump had run out of dipping-sauce containers to throw at his television.

“Man, oh man, would I hate to be the DoorDash driver who delivers Trump his Papa John’s tonight?” he added.

Earlier, Kimmel had joked that Trump was watching Fox News election coverage on Tuesday in an attempt to “give himself an insurrection”.

The president, meanwhile, sought to distance himself from the Republican defeat. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed his party would have secured a landslide victory had he personally appeared on the ballot.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

The result hands Democrats control of Congress for the final two years of Trump’s presidency, giving them the power to block legislation, scrutinise his administration and launch investigations. <Link ref=”turn119366search5″ title=”The Associated Press reported on the election outcome”/>.

But the Republican losses have also exposed divisions within the party over the president’s policies, particularly the war with Iran and its impact on household finances.

Ron DeSantis, Florida’s outgoing governor and a former rival to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, delivered a pointed criticism of the conflict, arguing that rising petrol prices had alienated voters who had expected the president to avoid another Middle East war.

Speaking on the Straight Shooter with Stephen A. podcast, DeSantis said the conflict had become a “big, big drag” on Republicans.

“He obviously ran saying he wasn’t going to do a Middle East war, and he did,” he said.

DeSantis argued that the political damage might have been limited had the military operation ended quickly. Instead, he said, the open-ended conflict was affecting household finances as higher energy costs fed through to petrol prices.

“We have some of our voters who’ve checked out because they’re like, I didn’t want any more Middle East wars, and now we’re doing it,” he said.

His sharpest criticism was reserved for Republicans who have attempted to downplay the increase in fuel costs or blame the previous administration.

“Listen, we just got to be honest. Gas is higher. It hurts people, working-class people, and it’s higher because of this conflict. That’s just the fact,” DeSantis said.

“If you can’t admit that to voters, then you’re gaslighting them, and they’re not going to listen to you on other things.”

The comments underline the challenge facing Republicans as they attempt to explain the election losses and regroup ahead of the next presidential contest. The Iran war has become a source of political friction within the party, with DeSantis warning that voters who opposed further foreign conflicts may not return if the fighting continues.

For Trump, the immediate consequences are institutional as well as electoral. With Democrats controlling both chambers, the president faces a more hostile Congress, while Republican criticism of the war suggests that discontent is no longer confined to his political opponents.

Kimmel’s “Red Wedding” joke may have been television comedy, but the election has left Republicans confronting a far more serious reckoning over the direction of their party and the final years of Trump’s presidency.