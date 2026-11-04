Trump faces political nightmare as Democrats sweep Senate and House

Donald Trump has suffered one of the most damaging electoral defeats of his presidency after Democrats swept to control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, overturning Republican strongholds in a stunning midterm backlash against the White House.

The scale of the victory threatens to transform the final two years of Mr Trump’s term, handing Democrats control of Congress from January and the power to block legislation, obstruct presidential appointments and launch investigations into the administration.

The results mark a dramatic reversal of political fortunes for Republicans, with Democrats winning Senate seats in traditionally conservative states including Kansas, Texas and South Carolina, while also securing a series of historic victories in key battlegrounds.

In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall, delivering the party its first Senate victory in the state since 1932. In Texas, state representative James Talarico defeated scandal-hit Republican Ken Paxton, making him the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the state since 1988.

The Democrats’ success in Texas extended beyond the Senate. Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term Republican governor Greg Abbott, becoming the first Democrat to win the governorship in more than three decades. The victories represented a remarkable reversal in a state Mr Trump carried by 14 percentage points in 2024.

South Carolina delivered another major upset. Paediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham, who had taken over the Senate seat following the death of her brother, longtime senator Lindsey Graham. Mr Trump had carried the state by almost 18 percentage points in the previous presidential election.

In Michigan, progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a fiercely contested race, making history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. The former public health official celebrated by invoking the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah”, meaning “praise be to God”.

Democrats also defended seats that Republicans had hoped to capture, including in New Hampshire, while making gains across the House. The Associated Press described the result as a sweeping rebuke to Mr Trump, with Democrats gaining more than two dozen House districts and flipping at least seven Senate seats.

The defeat leaves the President facing a far more hostile political environment. A Democratic-controlled House will be able to investigate his administration, issue subpoenas and summon senior officials to congressional hearings. Control of Senate committees will also give the opposition greater influence over scrutiny of the White House and its policies.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is among the senior figures Democrats are expected to target for investigation, according to sources cited by The Telegraph. The President could also face renewed calls for impeachment, although removing him from office would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate — a threshold Democrats are nowhere near achieving.

The new Senate majority will also complicate Mr Trump’s efforts to secure confirmation of judicial nominees, ambassadors and senior administration officials. His ability to push through legislation will be constrained, although he retains the power to veto bills passed by Congress.

Despite the scale of the defeat, Mr Trump sought to distance himself from the result, insisting he was “absolutely willing to accept those results” while arguing that his personal presence on the ballot would have changed the outcome.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” he declared on Truth Social.

He acknowledged that soaring petrol prices and the war in Iran may have contributed to the Republican losses, but rejected the suggestion that the result represented a personal repudiation of his presidency.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Trump said Democrats had been “looking to do this”, adding that they had “finally” managed to secure a victory. He congratulated the party on doing a “good job”.

The President nevertheless warned that he would use his veto to block legislation he considered unacceptable.

“They’ll send over things that are insane and I’ll veto them,” he said.

“And after a couple ⁠of months of vetoes, they’ll call and they’ll say, ‘How do we get this stuff done?’ And we’ll work together.”

The results draw comparisons with the Republican disaster of 1974, when the party suffered heavy losses following the Watergate scandal and Richard Nixon’s resignation. The full scale of the 2026 defeat will determine whether it becomes a comparable turning point in American political history.

For Mr Trump, however, the immediate consequences are clear. His party has lost control of both chambers, his legislative agenda faces a formidable obstacle and his administration is likely to spend much of the next two years answering questions from Democratic investigators.

The President remains in office, with substantial executive powers, but the political balance in Washington has shifted decisively. The “blue tsunami” has left Republicans facing a bruising reckoning — and Mr Trump confronting a Congress no longer under his party’s control.