Brexit by stealth? Norway’s warning raises awkward questions for Burnham

Britain wants the benefits of closer European ties without surrendering the political freedoms that made Brexit possible. Norway’s prime minister has a blunt warning: you cannot have one without the other.

Andy Burnham’s ambitions for Britain’s relationship with Europe have encountered an uncomfortable reality check from an unlikely source: Norway.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has warned Britain against adopting his country’s relationship with the European Union, arguing that access to the single market without membership comes at a significant political price: accepting rules made elsewhere, with little influence over their creation.

His message to British politicians was unequivocal. Asked by Politico about the Norwegian model, he recalled telling British contacts after Brexit: “If you left the EU because there was too much Brussels, don’t take the Norwegian version.”

Norway, he explained, implements most EU decisions while having no vote over them.

It is a warning that cuts directly across the emerging debate over Britain’s post-Brexit future, particularly as Burnham signals support for a more ambitious relationship with Brussels.

The immediate priority is a series of agreements expected at the forthcoming UK-EU summit, with Sir Keir Starmer seeking practical improvements to trade and cooperation. Burnham has welcomed the prospect, arguing that reducing food-sector red tape could ease supermarket prices and help British producers.

“This summit will show what we can achieve when we work together, but it doesn’t need to be the end of our ambition,” he told the Mirror.

That final sentence is significant. Burnham has previously said he wants Britain to rejoin the EU in his lifetime, although any fundamental change would require a political mandate beyond Labour’s existing commitments not to re-enter the single market, customs union or restore freedom of movement.

Yet the political arithmetic is considerably less straightforward than the rhetoric suggests.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s former Brexit negotiator, has already made clear that Brussels will not entertain selective access to the single market.

“There will be no possibility to have one freedom and not the other,” he told the BBC, referring to the four freedoms of goods, services, capital and people.

That leaves Britain facing an uncomfortable choice. Closer economic integration could reduce friction with its largest trading partner, but meaningful access carries obligations that Brexit was supposed to remove.

Norway’s warning is therefore more than a diplomatic observation. It exposes the central contradiction in Britain’s European debate: politicians want the economic advantages of integration without accepting its political consequences.

Brussels has heard that argument before. It has little reason to change its answer.