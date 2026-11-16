Youth jobs tax break risks squeezing older workers

Plans to cut employers’ National Insurance contributions for under-25s risk shifting unemployment from young people to older workers rather than creating new jobs, a leading business adviser has warned.

Elisa Sofocli, a partner at audit, tax and advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, said the proposal, reportedly under consideration in the Milburn report due to be published on November 17, could distort recruitment decisions in an already constrained labour market.

“With the limited number of jobs available, there is a risk that gradually reducing the NIC paid on under-25s shifts the joblessness problem along to older workers rather than actually decreasing unemployment,” she said.

The warning highlights a potential trade-off at the heart of efforts to tackle youth unemployment as making younger candidates cheaper to hire could improve their prospects, but leave older applicants at a disadvantage if employers choose workers partly on the basis of employment costs.

Sofocli said the cost of taking on staff had risen sharply over the past five to 10 years, driven not only by higher National Insurance contributions but also increases in the minimum wage and mounting employment-law obligations.

Those pressures had reduced the number of vacancies, she argued, as businesses struggled to justify expanding their workforces.

The case for targeted support remains compelling. Nearly one million young people are not in education, employment or training, while hospitality and retail — traditional entry points into the jobs market — have been particularly exposed to rising labour costs.

Sofocli said incentives to recruit younger workers could therefore be a positive step, but warned that tax relief alone would not address the structural weaknesses holding back employment.

Young people were entering a labour market being reshaped by artificial intelligence and automation, she said, with technological change also threatening to displace workers across older age groups.

“A NIC reduction is putting a sticking plaster over the bigger issue we have – the jobs market has not adapted and pivoted to start building the right skills we need for the future,” she said.

She called for any tax relief to be accompanied by investment in skills, training and employment support, as well as a broader strategy to stimulate job creation.

A further question, she added, was whether the measure would generate genuinely additional employment or simply subsidise positions businesses would have filled anyway.

The proposal could reduce tax receipts in the short term. But Sofocli argued that getting more young people into work could ultimately widen the tax base and reduce welfare spending.

The challenge for ministers will be ensuring that a policy designed to open the door to younger workers does not quietly close it on everyone else.