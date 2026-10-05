Opinion: UK’s £3tn rising debt, but Burnham’s welfare pledge collides with Britain’s defence crisis

Britain’s national debt has surged beyond £3tn, forcing Andy Burnham to choose how to finance higher defence spending as European governments prepare for a prolonged confrontation with Russia.

The UK’s debt stands at £3,025,555,371,514, according to figures from the Debt Clock, which is roughly equivalent to about £15.4m every hour or £368.9m every day.

On a per-household basis, the liability amounts to roughly £106,534, while the equivalent figure for each taxpayer is £80,897.

The sheer scale of the number provides a stark backdrop to the debate over Britain’s military readiness.

The accumulated debt could theoretically finance 796 new aircraft carriers, according to the same calculation. It is also equivalent to 52.99 times the annual defence budget and 21.92 times annual welfare spending.

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Yet Burnham has made clear that welfare cuts will not finance the additional defence spending he believes Britain needs.

That position leaves the government facing one of the central fiscal dilemmas confronting European governments: how to rebuild military capacity after decades of relatively constrained defence spending while protecting increasingly expensive welfare systems.

The pressure has intensified as Russia’s war against Ukraine has transformed the European security environment.

Across the continent, governments are reassessing military spending, ammunition stocks, air defence and the readiness of their armed forces. Nato members are under growing pressure to devote more resources to defence, while European capitals have increasingly warned that the continent must assume greater responsibility for its own security.

For Britain, that creates a potentially expensive reckoning.

Higher defence spending means finding additional money at precisely the moment when public finances remain heavily burdened by existing debt and the cost of servicing it.

The government has several theoretical options: higher taxation, reductions in other areas of public expenditure, increased borrowing or stronger economic growth capable of expanding the tax base.

Burnham’s refusal to target welfare removes one of the largest categories of public spending from the list of obvious savings.

That does not necessarily mean that welfare spending will remain untouched in every respect, but it establishes a political boundary around one of the most contentious areas of government expenditure.

The resulting arithmetic is unforgiving.

A debt stock exceeding £3tn cannot simply be wished away, while defence requirements cannot easily be deferred if ministers believe the strategic environment has deteriorated.

Every pound directed towards one priority is potentially unavailable for another — unless the government is prepared to raise taxes or borrow more.

The figures also illustrate why the debate over defence cannot be separated from Britain’s wider fiscal position.

The country is being asked to prepare for a more dangerous security environment while carrying liabilities accumulated during years in which governments faced competing demands for healthcare, pensions, welfare, infrastructure and public services.

For Burnham, the political challenge is therefore broader than deciding how much Britain should spend on defence.

He must persuade voters and financial markets that the government can strengthen the armed forces without allowing the public finances to deteriorate further.

As Europe prepares for a more dangerous confrontation with Russia, Britain faces a stark equation; a £3tn debt burden, rising military demands, and a government unwilling to finance rearmament through welfare cuts.

The choices made now could define both the country’s fiscal trajectory and its ability to respond to the next European security crisis.