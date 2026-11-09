Lord Cameron leads pressure on NHS to unlock rejected Alzheimer’s drug

Lord David Cameron has joined a growing campaign to force a rethink of NHS restrictions on Alzheimer’s treatments, warning that major scientific advances will mean little unless patients can actually access the drugs.

The former prime minister, whose mother died with the disease in 2025, is leading calls alongside dozens of dementia specialists for medicines previously rejected for routine NHS use to be reconsidered.

He is also demanding a maximum 18-week waiting time for an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, according to the Telegraph.

The intervention puts renewed pressure on health authorities to bridge the gap between advances in dementia research and the availability of treatments for patients across the UK.

Although drugs such as lecanemab and donanemab have generated significant excitement because they can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, other potentially effective medicines remain unavailable on the NHS outside clinical trials, despite receiving licences in 2024.

Cameron, president of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said the country risked failing patients unless it found ways to translate scientific progress into practical treatment.

“As prime minister, I was proud to launch the National Dementia Challenge, doubling the amount of investment into research for dementia treatments and kick-starting the fightback against this terrible disease that destroys so many lives,” he told the Telegraph.

“More than a decade on, huge progress has been made, meaning we now have treatments available that can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

“However, we urgently need to find ways to unlock access to these dementia drugs, and others on the way, so people can benefit from the amazing progress that is being made and from new innovations on the horizon.”

The campaign comes as political pressure around dementia research intensifies. Around 600,000 people in the UK are affected by Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, making the search for effective treatments an increasingly urgent healthcare challenge.

Last month, Prime Minister Andy Burnham backed a major clinical trial designed to accelerate the development of new therapies. The Ad-Smart (Alzheimer’s disease Systematic Multi-arm Adaptive Randomised Trial) programme could more than halve the time required to test potential treatments compared with traditional approaches.

Burnham, whose father Roy died with Alzheimer’s in September, said he was proud to support the initiative in the hope of delivering results more quickly for patients and families.

The debate now centres on how quickly promising treatments can move from research laboratories into routine care, without compromising patient safety or the NHS’s ability to fund effective medicines.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is responsible for determining whether treatments should be approved for routine NHS use.

For Cameron and dementia campaigners, however, the central question is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: what is the value of scientific breakthroughs if the people who need them cannot get access?