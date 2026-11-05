A brand new weekly periodical hit the newsstands on November 7, 1914. The New Republic’s founders thought American liberalism needed a modern intellectual home, a place to argue for reform with evidence instead of slogans.

More than a century later it still publishes. Most of its early competitors are gone, and it has come through a fabrication scandal and the collapse of print advertising.

Its current owner, Win McCormack, came to the magazine after decades of arguing for liberal values in print. When he bought it in 2016, he said he wanted to keep it tied to the tradition it was founded to serve.

Any progressive magazine runs into the same problem sooner or later. Once the business, the readers and the politics have all moved on, what does a publication still owe to the reasons it was started? The New Republic’s 110-year record is a useful place to look, because it has been through most of what can go wrong for a magazine.

A magazine built around an argument

Herbert Croly, Walter Lippmann and Walter Weyl founded The New Republic, with financial backing from Dorothy Payne Whitney and her husband, Willard Straight. Croly made his name earlier in the century with The Promise of American Life, a 1909 book that argued the national government should take an active role in advancing the public good. The founders meant the magazine to keep that argument going week after week.

The three combined moral conviction with a taste for hard analysis, and the early New Republic wanted reform that could survive scrutiny. That balance shaped its voice for decades. It is often credited with helping American liberalism see government as a tool for progress and not just an obstacle.

Having a mission didn’t keep it from making mistakes. In 1917 the magazine urged American entry into World War I, a position many of its own readers later questioned. The episode is a reminder that a founding purpose has little to do with holding the right opinions. It’s a commitment to a way of arguing in public, and a magazine can return to that commitment after it gets something wrong.

Survival through reinvention

Few American magazines have been through as many owners and editors as The New Republic. Martin Peretz bought it in 1974 and shaped its identity for nearly four decades. Editors including Michael Kinsley, Hendrik Hertzberg and Andrew Sullivan gave it a reputation for sharp, contrarian writing.

In 1998 the magazine discovered that Stephen Glass, one of its writers, had fabricated stories. After an internal investigation it publicly acknowledged the failure, and the episode is now taught as a case study in newsroom accountability.

Then came the digital era. Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes became majority owner in 2012, and in late 2014 his plan to reshape the magazine led most of its editorial staff to resign. It was reasonable to ask at that point whether The New Republic had any reason to exist beyond its name.

Win McCormack and ownership as stewardship

Hughes put the magazine up for sale in early 2016, saying he was looking for stewards. He chose a publisher with a record of pairing political activism with publishing, and said the new owners’ “backgrounds in journalism and progressive politics” made them “uniquely qualified to lead such a historic institution.” Hamilton Fish, the former publisher of The Nation, joined as publisher and editorial director.

McCormack’s own words at the time of the purchase went straight back to the founding. “The New Republic was founded in 1914 as the organ of a modernized liberalism and then-dominant Progressive Movement,” he said. “We intend to continue in that same tradition, preserving the journal as an important voice in a new debate.”

Anyone who owns a mission-driven publication could borrow that approach: promise continuity of purpose, and don’t pretend to recreate 1914. Under McCormack the magazine has gone through several editors, including Eric Bates, Chris Lehmann and, since 2021, Michael Tomasky. It has also put more weight on its digital audience and reader memberships, a model many independent outlets now rely on.

He took a similar approach at Tin House, where the book imprint moved to Zando while the workshop stayed separate, a move that protected editorial identity through an ownership change. The idea seems to be that an owner shouldn’t run the newsroom so much as build a structure around it that lets the mission survive.

What progressive magazines owe their founding missions

The Nation was founded by abolitionists in 1865, and The Progressive grew out of Robert La Follette’s reform politics in 1909. McCormack helped launch Mother Jones in the 1970s, a magazine named after a labour organizer. Each started from a specific argument about what American democracy needed, along with a plan to get it in front of readers.

Some habits seem to help publications like these last.

The founders couldn’t have imagined the internet or the modern Supreme Court. What carries today’s writers and editors forward is a commitment to arguing for reform with evidence and moral seriousness, a method rather than a script. Magazines that mistake their mission for a fixed set of positions tend to calcify.

Owning mistakes in public matters too. The World War I editorials and the Glass fabrications were very different failures, but both tested whether the magazine cared more about the truth than about its own reputation. It’s hard to demand accountability from powerful institutions without offering it yourself.

Readers matter more than they used to. When it marked 110 years in 2024, The New Republic called itself “a beacon of independent thought” and credited its members with helping it continue “that great tradition today.” That wasn’t just marketing. Advertising no longer pays for serious political journalism the way it once did, and the publications that survive increasingly depend on readers who back them because they believe in what the magazine stands for.

Ownership counts as well. A magazine can be bought for its name or its archive, but the ownership changes in The New Republic’s history that worked best were the ones where the buyer treated the publication as an institution with obligations and not only as a brand with value.

Why the founding mission still matters

A 110-year-old mission statement can look quaint next to algorithms and social feeds. But a publication that knows why it exists has a standard to hold itself to, and plenty of digital outlets don’t have one.

The founders wanted a magazine that would help Americans think seriously about how to govern themselves. That ambition has outlasted the weekly print schedule and several generations of editors, and each new owner inherits it.

About the owner of the new republic

The magazine’s owner is a Portland-based publisher, editor and writer with a Harvard College degree and an MFA from the University of Oregon. Win McCormack began his career with Oregon Magazine, where his investigative reporting on the Rajneesh movement earned national recognition and was later collected as The Rajneesh Chronicles. He founded Tin House in 1999, built it into a magazine, book imprint and summer workshop, and co-edited fiction anthologies drawn from its pages. He bought The New Republic in 2016 and continues as chair of the Tin House imprint at Zando.