Kremlin laughably goes nuclear over fictional Sky News documentary

Russia has warned that any British or NATO military action against its territory could trigger a response involving “nuclear weapons”, in an escalation of rhetoric from Moscow over growing Western scrutiny of Kaliningrad.

The warning was issued by Russia’s embassy in the UK in response to an article examining the strategic vulnerability of Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, and a Sky News simulation exploring a hypothetical conflict involving the territory.

“Those advocating plans to blockade or strike Kaliningrad should have no illusions about the consequences,” the embassy said.

“Any British or NATO military action against Russian territory would be met with a response using all means at Russia’s disposal, including nuclear weapons.”

The statement referenced an article in the i Paper that examined whether NATO could seek to blockade Kaliningrad or challenge Moscow’s control of the territory. It also pointed to The Wargame, a Sky News mini-series in which real political figures participate in a simulated crisis involving a Russian attack on UK soil.

“We have noted an article in The i Paper on Kaliningrad, which suggests, among other things, that NATO could blockade the region or ‘de-recognise Russian sovereignty’,” the embassy said.

“The prospect of a hypothetical strike is also explored in Sky News’ recent mini-series The Wargame.”

Sky News has described the programme as “a provocative stress test on our leaders, our institutions and the country itself”.

The Russian statement comes amid renewed Western debate over Kaliningrad’s strategic position and its potential role in a wider confrontation between Russia and NATO.

The territory, formerly part of Germany and transferred to Soviet control after the Second World War, is separated from mainland Russia by NATO territory. Its position gives Moscow a strategically important foothold on the Baltic and provides the base for Russia’s Baltic Sea Fleet.

Kaliningrad is home to the fleet and around 12,000 troops belonging to Russia’s 11th Army Corps, according to the material cited in the reports.

The i Paper article described Kaliningrad as a potential “vulnerability” for Moscow and examined how the territory could become a flashpoint in any future conflict between Russia and NATO. Analysts and former NATO officials have described the exclave as an “Achilles Heel”.

The strategic concern centres partly on the Suwałki Gap, a roughly 60-mile stretch of Polish and Lithuanian territory separating Kaliningrad from Belarus, Russia’s close ally.

Control of the corridor would have major implications for the Baltic states. A Russian advance from Belarus towards Kaliningrad could potentially threaten the land connection between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and the rest of NATO territory.

Poland and Lithuania have therefore been developing contingency planning around the Suwałki Gap in response to concerns about a potential Russian military move.

The Kremlin has repeatedly used nuclear rhetoric when warning against what it regards as direct military confrontation with NATO, although the latest statement was framed around a hypothetical scenario rather than an announced western operation against Kaliningrad.

There is currently no indication that Britain or NATO is preparing to launch an attack on the territory.

The exchange nevertheless highlights how Kaliningrad has become one of the most sensitive strategic pressure points between Russia and the alliance, where even hypothetical discussions of military action can prompt threats of escalation from Moscow.