Conservatives draw level with Reform as Labour holds narrow poll lead

The Conservatives have drawn level with Reform UK in a new YouGov poll, as Labour retained a narrow lead in a closely fought three-way contest between Britain’s largest parties.

The poll, conducted for The Times and Sky News on September 20 and 21 among 2,286 voters, put Labour on 23 per cent, unchanged from the previous survey. The Conservatives rose one point to 21 per cent, while Reform UK fell two points to 21 per cent.

The figures mark the first time since March 2025 that YouGov has recorded the Conservatives and Reform on the same level. Reform’s 21 per cent is also its lowest share since YouGov restarted its Westminster voting-intention tracker in January 2025.

The Liberal Democrats fell one point to 12 per cent, while the Greens gained three points to 14 per cent. Restore Britain, the party founded by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, was on 4 per cent.

The latest figures underline the narrow margins separating Labour, Reform and the Conservatives. YouGov said all three remained within the margin of error of one another, making relatively small movements difficult to interpret as decisive changes in support.

Adam McDonnell, YouGov’s head of UK political research, said the survey confirmed “a trend that we have seen for some months now of a small but significant decline in Reform’s popularity”.

“There is probably not one single factor behind it but the rise of Restore, the change in prime minister and the sleaze accusations against the party have probably all played their part,” he said.

“However, all three parties remain with the margin of error of each other so the polling is very close.”

The latest survey follows several months of tightening figures. In late August, Reform and Labour were both on 23 per cent, compared with 20 per cent for the Conservatives.

The September poll therefore points to continued volatility in voting intentions, with the three leading parties separated by only two percentage points.