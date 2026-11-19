The Home Office will bear the cost of relocating bomb disposal training facilities at a military site being considered for large-scale asylum accommodation, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed, raising fresh questions over the impact of the plans on Britain’s defence readiness.

Louise Sandher-Jones, Minister for the Armed Forces, said the Ministry of Defence was assessing alternative locations for training currently conducted at MOD Bicester, with relocation costs to be met by the Home Office.

The confirmation came in written parliamentary answers following questions from Calum Miller, Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester and Woodstock, who asked ministers to explain the cost and feasibility of moving the bomb disposal training lanes and the potential consequences for national preparedness.

Sandher-Jones said the department had prepared cost and feasibility estimates for the options identified but refused to disclose the figures, arguing that publication could prejudice its position in future commercial negotiations.

“The Ministry of Defence is assessing alternative options for training provision currently provided at MOD Bicester to ensure continuity of operational output,” she said. “Costs of relocation will be assumed by the Home Office.”

The response confirms that the asylum accommodation proposals will require the relocation of an existing military training capability, although the government has not disclosed where the facilities might move or how much the transfer will cost.

Miller also sought details of other military sites considered as alternatives to Bicester and the criteria used to assess their suitability.

Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said the Ministry of Defence had not proposed alternative sites for large-scale accommodation. Instead, military experts had examined the defence estate and produced a list of locations for the Home Office to assess.

Pollard said the process considered the impact on service personnel, their families, cadets, military training and defence outputs. It also examined the cumulative effects on those areas, alongside individual site considerations, including potential disposal.

The assessment had been conducted by defence experts through board discussions, he said, before a list of sites was passed to the Home Office for its own feasibility assessment.

The decision to use former military sites to accommodate asylum seekers forms part of the government’s effort to move people out of hotels and reduce the cost of the asylum system. But the plans have prompted opposition in communities surrounding proposed accommodation centres, with concerns over the effect on local services and existing military activity.

Bicester is not the only site where the plans have affected defence-related activity. At Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex, cadet activities have been disrupted by the use of military accommodation for asylum seekers.

Calvin Bailey, Minister for Veterans and People, said in a separate parliamentary answer that officials were working with the Home Office to support the safe return of cadet activity at Crowborough.

The latest disclosures expose the practical costs of converting military land for civilian accommodation. While ministers insist alternative training provision will maintain operational output, the location, timetable and financial implications of relocating Bicester’s bomb disposal facilities remain undisclosed.