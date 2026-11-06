Burnham faces Cabinet revolt over EU migration as Healey deepens Brexit divisions

Andy Burnham faces a fresh Cabinet confrontation over immigration and Britain’s future relationship with Europe, amid claims the Prime Minister is considering offering Brussels greater freedom of movement to secure a closer post-Brexit deal.

Insiders told The i Paper that Burnham was prepared to consider significant concessions on EU migration as he attempts to push his Government’s proposed reset agreement over the line, potentially putting him on a collision course with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Any move towards easing restrictions on European migration could reignite tensions after Mahmood recently faced pressure to soften elements of her immigration crackdown.

The Prime Minister is also reportedly irritated by Chancellor John Healey’s public intervention on EU membership, after he appeared to dismiss the prospect of Britain rejoining the bloc during his lifetime.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Healey said: “I’m older than Andy Burnham. I don’t expect to see that.”

His remarks contrasted with Burnham’s own declaration that he would like Britain to rejoin the EU during his lifetime, although the Prime Minister insisted he would “not move ahead of the public”.

Burnham has since stressed that he has not proposed restoring freedom of movement and has committed to Labour’s manifesto restrictions during the current Parliament.

However, Brussels has made clear that closer integration would come with conditions. Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said freedom of movement and single-market membership were “not negotiable” requirements for Britain to rejoin.

With migration already a politically sensitive issue for Labour, Burnham’s European ambitions risk exposing divisions between ministers seeking closer economic ties and those determined to maintain tighter border controls.