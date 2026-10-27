‘A stronger Europe in a stronger NATO’: Britain and Poland forge new missile alliance against Russian threat

Britain and Poland have agreed to develop a new generation of air-defence missiles and strengthen co-operation on drones as European allies intensify preparations to deter Russia and protect NATO’s eastern flank.

The Warsaw Defence Plan, signed by Defence Secretary Wes Streeting and his Polish counterpart Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz in Warsaw on Tuesday, sets out an expanded military partnership spanning missile development, anti-drone technology, naval capabilities and joint operations.

The agreement comes as European governments face mounting pressure to strengthen their defences, sustain support for Ukraine and reduce vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

Under the pact, Britain and Poland will combine expertise in developing advanced defensive weapons and unmanned systems, while expanding collaboration across land, sea and air forces. The two countries will also share lessons from their respective naval programmes, including Britain’s Type 31 frigate and Poland’s Miecznik warship, which are based on a common design.

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The allies have further committed to increasing joint patrols in the Baltic Sea to protect vital undersea communications cables, which have become a growing security concern amid heightened tensions with Moscow.

Streeting described Poland as one of Britain’s closest allies, citing a relationship forged through the Second World War, including the Battle of Britain and efforts to break Germany’s Enigma code.

“The new Warsaw Defence Plan honours this co-operation and sets out how we will continue to work together today, building a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO,” he said.

He added that joint military exercises and continued assistance to Ukraine would remain central to the partnership, alongside efforts to strengthen the countries’ defence industries.

The agreement also lays the groundwork for closer co-ordination ahead of a major Coalition of the Willing exercise next month. British, French and German forces are expected to join Polish troops for training designed to prepare for a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine once the war ends.

The plan reflects a broader European shift towards deeper military integration as governments seek to strengthen deterrence, protect strategic infrastructure and prepare for a security environment in which Russia remains a central concern.

For London and Warsaw, the challenge will be to turn political commitments into deployable capabilities, from advanced missiles to more resilient maritime security. The success of the partnership may ultimately be measured not by the agreement signed in Warsaw, but by how effectively the allies can deter aggression before a wider conflict begins.