‘£1bn for charities, nothing for defence’: Fury as taxpayer-funded groups lobby against immigration crackdown

Charities that received more than £1bn in taxpayer-funded contracts and grants have been accused of lobbying the Government to soften immigration reforms, after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood abandoned plans to extend the settlement waiting period for some migrant care workers.

Research cited in reports found that 38 charitable organisations had both lobbied politicians and responded to the Home Office consultation on its proposed changes to indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

Together, the organisations received more than £1bn in public money during their most recent financial year.

The findings have reignited debate over the role of publicly funded charities in political campaigning, particularly when their interventions concern contentious government policies such as immigration.

Mahmood announced this week that eligible care workers who arrived before May 2025 would retain a five-year route to settlement, rather than face the proposed 15-year wait.

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To qualify, workers must have met their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 a year in the care sector. Those who failed to meet the requirements will be offered a further five-year visa to find legitimate employment and fulfil the conditions.

The concession followed sustained pressure from Labour MPs, ministers and organisations representing migrants and vulnerable groups. The Home Office has said its wider earned-settlement reforms will still extend the standard qualifying period for most migrants from five to ten years.

Mencap, the learning disabilities charity, received more than £200mn in public contracts and grants during 2024-25, making it the largest recipient among the organisations identified. It urged MPs to “retain the five-year (ILR) pathway in place for social care workers”.

Barnardo’s, which received £192mn in public funding over the same period, told lawmakers it “does not support the principles of earned settlement… as a basis for determining whether children can live safely and securely in the UK”.

Migrant and refugee charity Praxis received almost £1mn in contracts and grants through March 2025 and rejected the concept of earned settlement “entirely”. It also published guidance arguing that people who entered the country illegally should not be penalised when applying for permanent residency.

In March, Praxis helped bring more than 500 people to Parliament to lobby about 100 MPs against the proposals.

Home Office analysis of consultation responses found that 66 per cent of the 560 submissions from third-sector organisations argued that illegal arrivals should face no penalty when seeking permanent settlement.

The figures have prompted criticism from campaigners who argue that charities receiving public money should be transparent about their political activities and the use of taxpayer-funded resources.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “While charities have an important role to play in community services, Britons don’t expect their taxes to be funding organisations who are pushing political agendas.”

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told the Daily Mail: “It takes some brass neck to take millions from British taxpayers and then spend it campaigning against Britain controlling its borders. These charities seem to think the public purse is there to bankroll their political agenda, whatever the public wants.”

Praxis chief executive Minnie Rahman defended the organisation’s work, arguing that advocacy was part of its charitable purpose.

“Praxis exists to provide support and services to people experiencing poverty and homelessness. It is a charity’s role to advocate for the people it works with, and we are proud of our service provision and campaign work, which advocates against policies that push people into destitution and increase the number of children in poverty.”

The dispute highlights the competing pressures shaping the Government’s immigration policy as demands for tighter controls and faster reform on one side, and concerns about the treatment of migrant workers and vulnerable families on the other. Mahmood’s concessions have altered the settlement timetable for some care workers, but the broader earned-settlement system remains in place.