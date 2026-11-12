Metro Bank puts itself up for sale after remarkable turnaround

Metro Bank has put itself up for sale as the high street lender seeks a buyer to capitalise on its recovery from the brink of collapse and unlock a new phase of growth.

The London-based bank said it was launching a strategic review, including a formal sale process, after completing what it described as a “substantial transformation” of the business.

The move marks a significant moment for the lender, which was rescued by a £925mn funding package in 2023 after years of financial difficulties. Since then, it has overhauled its operations, cut costs and shifted away from mainstream lending towards specialist markets that it believes are less well served by larger competitors.

Metro Bank said its recent progress meant it was now “well-positioned to consider a broader range of strategic opportunities”.

“Against this backdrop, the board unanimously believes that evaluating potential interest in the company through a formal sale process, alongside continuing to execute the standalone plan, will maximise the value creation opportunities available to shareholders and deliver benefits for all stakeholders,” it said.

The bank stressed that it was not in active discussions with any prospective buyers. However, it is inviting interested parties to approach its advisers, Morgan Stanley, as it tests the market for a possible takeover.

It warned that if the process fails to produce a transaction, it would continue to pursue its existing strategy and financial guidance.

Investors welcomed the announcement, with Metro Bank shares rising 6 per cent in Thursday morning trading.

The sale process follows a dramatic improvement in the lender’s financial performance. In August, Metro Bank reported pre-tax profits of £61mn for the six months to June 30, up 41 per cent on the previous year and its most profitable half-year on record.

It returned to annual profitability in 2025, recording a surplus of £87.2mn compared with a loss of £212.1mn in 2024. Costs fell by 7 per cent during the year as management continued to reshape the business.

The turnaround has come at a considerable price. Metro Bank has eliminated more than 1,000 jobs and abandoned seven-day opening hours across its branches, once a defining feature of its challenger-bank model.

Founded in 2010, the lender sought to differentiate itself from established high street rivals through longer opening hours, prominent branches and a customer-focused approach. But mounting financial pressure forced a fundamental rethink.

Three years ago, shareholders approved a £925mn capital package to secure its future. The deal brought Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal into control of the bank, giving him a 53 per cent stake. He subsequently joined the board as a non-executive director.

Banking analyst Gary Greenwood of Shore Capital described the sale process as the latest chapter in a “remarkable recovery” since the 2023 rescue.

“Under chief executive Daniel Frumkin, the business has executed a strong turnaround and the shares have recovered significantly, generating a substantial paper profit for Gilinski,” he said.

Mr Greenwood suggested an all-cash private equity acquisition could offer the clearest route for the controlling shareholder to realise his investment.

“A specialist-bank combination could offer strategic logic but would likely require paper consideration, while a larger bank may be reluctant to pay up for Metro Bank’s expensive branch network,” he added.

The challenge for prospective buyers will be to determine whether Metro Bank’s improving profitability and established branch presence can justify the cost of acquiring a lender that has only recently emerged from a prolonged restructuring.

For Gilinski, the formal sale process offers an opportunity to test the value of the recovery he helped finance. For Metro Bank, it is a chance to turn survival into a sustainable future.