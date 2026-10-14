A crypto bank app can be built. The hard part is connecting money, assets, and permissions

A customer opens a financial app and sees a euro balance next to a crypto balance. They exchange €500 for crypto, then request a withdrawal. To the customer, these are three screens and a few taps.

For the company operating the product, each step can involve a different system and provider. A banking partner may handle the fiat account. A custody provider may control the crypto wallet. An exchange provider may execute the conversion. The platform must keep the customer’s view accurate while applying the right checks and permissions throughout the journey.

This is the central challenge in building a crypto banking product: connecting the movement of money, the movement of assets and the authority to approve each action.

One app does not mean one financial system

A combined fiat and crypto interface can make different services feel seamless. Behind it, those services may follow different processes.

A fiat transfer moves through a payment provider or banking partner. A crypto deposit depends on a blockchain transaction being detected and confirmed. An exchange requires a quote, execution and updates to the customer’s balances. A withdrawal may require checks before an asset leaves custody.

The product therefore needs a consistent answer to a simple question: what does the customer own and what can they use right now?

If a crypto deposit has been detected but is still awaiting confirmation, should it appear in the balance? If an exchange quote expires before the customer accepts it, what happens to the amount reserved for that transaction? If a withdrawal is held for review, how does the customer see its status?

These are product decisions as much as technical ones. They determine whether the app gives customers an understandable and trustworthy account of their money and assets.

Fiat and crypto balances need different records

Displaying a euro balance and a crypto balance side by side does not make them interchangeable.

The platform needs to know which provider maintains the fiat account, who provides custody of cryptoassets, where transactions are recorded and how those records are reconciled. If an exchange involves multiple providers, each stage needs a clear status and a way to resolve an exception.

Custody also brings specific recordkeeping obligations for firms that provide that service under MiCA. Article 75 requires relevant cryptoasset service providers to maintain a register of client positions corresponding to each client’s rights to the cryptoassets. The product architecture must reflect the services actually provided and the entities responsible for them.

A useful product test is to follow a transaction that does not complete normally. Can the operations team determine where the funds or assets are, which provider has the next action, and what the customer should see?

Exchange is a workflow, not a button

“Exchange” may describe several different customer experiences. One app may offer a quoted conversion between crypto and fiat. Another may let customers place orders on a trading venue. The liquidity, execution and operational processes behind those experiences are different.

For a quoted conversion, the platform must address questions such as:

How long is the quoted rate valid?

When does the customer commit to the exchange?

What happens if execution fails after the customer confirms?

When are the resulting balances available?

How are fees shown before confirmation?

FinHost’s published case study of a crypto and fiat platform illustrates these connections. It describes fiat accounts supplied through banking partners, crypto custody through Fireblocks and exchange operations using an external trading provider, brought together in a branded customer interface and operational back office. The case study is an example of one implementation, not a default configuration for every project.

Permissions determine what can happen next

Permissions extend beyond a customer’s ability to sign in. A crypto banking product must define who can request, approve, review or stop a transaction.

A customer may be allowed to view a balance but unable to withdraw until onboarding is complete. A support agent may need to see a transaction without being able to release it. A compliance analyst may need to investigate an alert, while a separate authorised person approves the next action.

The same clarity is needed across providers. When a transaction is paused, the platform should show who owns the decision and what happens after it. Without that, a customer can see a single app while the teams behind it work from disconnected information.

These rules should be designed into the product journey. Adding them only after the screens have been built can leave gaps in how balances, transaction statuses and customer messages are handled.

The regulatory model follows the services, not the app’s name

Calling a product a “crypto bank” does not establish which entity may provide its individual services. Teams need to map fiat accounts, payments, custody, exchange and other planned activities to the entities responsible for them.

In the EU, this can require particular care where cryptoasset services and payment services meet. The European Banking Authority has addressed the interaction between MiCA and PSD2 for certain activities involving electronic money tokens that qualify as payment services. The applicable position depends on the activity and authorisation arrangements, so it cannot be determined from the customer interface alone. For product teams, the practical task is to document each service, its provider and the permissions and controls required before designing the final customer flow.

How FinHost approaches the connected product

FinHost offers a white label crypto banking platform with branded web and mobile applications, a back office, fiat and crypto wallet functionality, and integrations with external providers. Its offering is designed for businesses that want customers to access several financial services through one branded experience.

For teams evaluating white label crypto bank development, the useful starting point is a complete customer journey rather than a feature list. FinHost can demonstrate how the proposed configuration handles onboarding, fiat funding, exchange, withdrawal and operational review. The scope should also identify which services depend on licensed partners or other third parties.

Build the journey before choosing the screens

A strong crypto banking product starts with a precise description of what happens to a customer’s money and assets at every step. Map the normal journey, then map an expired quote, a delayed deposit and a withdrawal held for review.

Once those scenarios are clear, the choice of applications, providers, integrations and permissions becomes easier to evaluate. The result is a product in which the customer sees one coherent experience and the teams operating it can explain every balance, decision and transaction status.