Kim Jong-un death claims escalate online potentially plunging North Korea into civil war’

Rumours that Kim Jong-un has died have spread across social media, fuelling speculation about a potential succession crisis in one of the world’s most secretive states.

But despite increasingly dramatic claims involving emergency medical treatment in China and the deployment of thousands of troops, there is no credible evidence that the North Korean leader is dead.

The speculation gathered pace over the weekend after Wanjun Xie, chairman of the China Democracy Party, alleged on X that Kim had suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage and fallen into a coma.

“Although a team of medical experts from Peking Union Medical College Hospital was dispatched to North Korea to assist in his treatment,” Xie wrote, he claimed Kim had subsequently been transferred to Beijing for emergency care.

“However, due to the severity of his condition and the fact that the optimal window for treatment had passed, Kim Jong-un succumbed to his injuries and died,” he added, alleging that his body had been secretly returned to North Korea.

Xi later claimed that China had dispatched 9,000 troops to Pyongyang to help Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, stabilise a potential successor regime, while the People’s Liberation Army’s Northern Theater Command had entered a heightened state of alert. Neither claim has been independently substantiated.

A separate claim linked the rumours to North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho and an alleged interview with South Korea’s Yonhap News. However, the Daily Star reported that it could find no trace of the interview.

The timing has helped fuel speculation. Kim’s recent public appearances included a visit to North Korea’s new National Defence Revolution Museum, which showcased the country’s expanding missile arsenal, according to state media and Reuters reporting.

Yet the evidence gap remains decisive. There has been no credible confirmation of Kim’s death, and the rumours circulating online should not be mistaken for verified intelligence.

In a country where information about the leadership is tightly controlled, uncertainty can quickly become a story in its own right. For now, however, claims of Kim’s death and an impending succession crisis remain unverified.