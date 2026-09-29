Markets brace for fresh energy shock as Brent crude climbs above $106

Energy security and rising costs have moved to the centre of the political and economic debate as Labour’s annual conference opens, with businesses and households facing renewed pressure from higher fuel prices.

Brent crude has climbed back above $106 a barrel, unsettling markets already concerned that tighter fuel supplies could reignite inflation and complicate the economic outlook.

The UK’s exposure to imported diesel is adding to the pressure. Concerns over supplies have intensified amid the prospect of a US export ban, raising the risk of further disruption in an already constrained market.

For the government, the combination of higher energy costs and fragile consumer confidence creates a difficult backdrop as ministers seek to balance household affordability with longer-term energy security.

Beyond energy, investors are also weighing the economics of the artificial intelligence boom.

Anthropic’s IPO prospectus has highlighted both the scale of the opportunity and the enormous capital requirements of developing frontier AI systems. The spending needed to maintain technological leadership is prompting fresh questions over whether revenues can ultimately justify the investment.

Meanwhile, Shein’s financial performance has exposed pressures facing the ultra-fast fashion industry. Operating profit has fallen sharply as freight, import and other costs erode margins, challenging a business model built around rapid production and low prices.

The contrasting pressures underline a broader market theme: companies and governments alike are being forced to confront rising costs while continuing to invest heavily in technologies and infrastructure expected to drive future growth.

Susannah Streeter, Chief Investment Strategist, Wealth Club said:“There is jitteriness on financial markets as crude prices flicker upwards again, and concerns spread about a contraction in essential fuel supplies, which could light fresh fires under inflation. The FTSE 100 has managed to deflect some of the worry and has opened higher, but wariness is set to remain.

Given the concerns over the damage to businesses ahead if the energy crunch worsens, strengthening security while limiting the cost of Britain’s energy supply is set to be one of the key themes of Andy Burnham’s speech to the Labour Party conference today.

The pound is hovering around two-month lows as the Prime Minister prepares to take to the stage, as investors assess the fragile nature of the UK economy. The government’s borrowing costs remain painfully high, as concerns about higher inflation ahead have intensified. Ten-year gilt yields are trading around 5.4%, the highest level in nearly two decades, with investors pricing in at least four interest rate hikes over the next year. Although the latest snapshot of retail prices from the BRC Shop Price Index shows a very slight weakening in September amid intense competition and discounting, companies are unlikely to be able to keep absorbing higher overheads.

Recent comments from Bank of England policymakers have indicated they are increasingly concerned about so-called second-round effects of high energy prices taking place – when costs are passed on via higher prices of goods and services, potentially leading to a wage hike cycle, as employees demand higher salaries to keep up with rising prices. Already, the government is wading through quicksand, with budgets being sucked away by the ever-higher costs of servicing growing debts. It’s putting the comparatively generous terms of state pension hikes into the spotlight, with speculation about changes to the triple lock set to intensify ahead of the Budget.”