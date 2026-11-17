Financial sector is facing drastic changes due to the emergence of blockchain technology which has opened up new horizons for digitization of real world assets. RWA tokenization is one of the innovations that have gained much popularity among businesses, investors, financial organizations and tech companies. Physical and traditional assets can now be represented in the form of digital tokens on the blockchain.

Nevertheless, there is much more to the incorporation of the traditional assets into a digital ecosystem than just picking up the appropriate blockchain network and developing smart contracts. The aspects of legal ownership, regulatory compliance, investors’ rights and legislation applicable to the assets have to be taken into account as well.

What is real-world asset tokenization?

Real world asset tokenization is the practice of using digital tokens to represent the rights that are connected to physical or financial assets. Such assets can be a real estate, commodities, private equity, funds, infrastructure, and other types of property.

In each case, tokens represent certain rights, such as an ownership stake, economic benefit, contractual right, or a claim, which is related to the underlying asset, depending on the way the tokenization project is organized.

For instance, a real estate investment project might tokenize the participation in a legally established investment vehicle that owns a property. In this case, investors can hold tokens of their ownership stakes in the vehicle according to the legal and contractual framework.

Why legal structure matters in RWA tokenization

The development of an efficient legal structure is one of the key components for the success of a tokenization process. Blockchain technology allows you to track transactions and manage digital tokens, but it does not imply the establishment of the legal right to the asset by default.

This is why businesses need to know how digital tokens will be related to legal rights.

An appropriate legal structure for RWA tokenization ensures the establishment of the connection between the underlying asset, the issuer, token owners, and all other parties involved. At the same time, it will provide information on the rights associated with each specific token.

In the absence of proper legal structures, investors may have doubts concerning the actual ownership and the rights they enjoy.

Choosing the appropriate legal entity

One of the first considerations in an RWA tokenization project is selecting an appropriate legal entity or ownership arrangement.

Depending on the asset type, jurisdiction, and investment model, businesses may consider companies, special purpose vehicles (SPVs), trusts, or other recognized legal structures.

An SPV, for instance, can be established to hold a specific asset or group of assets separately from the operating activities of a larger business. This arrangement may help define ownership responsibilities, manage certain risks, and simplify the administration of investor interests.

However, the suitability of any structure depends on local laws, tax treatment, regulatory requirements, and the project’s commercial objectives.

Understanding regulatory requirements

Another key factor to take into account when designing tokenized assets offerings is regulatory compliance.

Digital tokens can be classified legally in a particular manner depending on the features of the tokens, rights that the tokens grant to its owners, and the jurisdiction where the tokens are issued.

The company must consider all the requirements that exist regarding the issuance of tokens.

Among those requirements are:

Securities and financial services legislation.

Investor suitability and protection.

Anti-money laundering policies.

Know Your Customer process.

Marketing and disclosures.

Licenses and registrations.

The way how tokens are regulated can be very different from country to country.

That is why companies operating internationally should examine the laws in each jurisdiction instead of applying a particular approach in all jurisdictions.

Protecting investor rights and ownership

Investor protection must be an integral part of any tokenization project.

An investor must know what rights he or she will have, how these rights are protected, and what will happen to these rights in the case of sale or financial troubles with the underlying asset.

It must be stated in project documents how the possession of tokens correlates with the underlying legal right. Voting rights, distributions, transfer restrictions, and the way disputes will be resolved, as well as any exit strategy, should also be mentioned in the project documentation.

Smart contracts may perform some functions, such as token transfer and distributions’ calculation. However, they shouldn’t replace the legally binding agreements but work together with them.

Well-written documentation helps to avoid misunderstandings.

The role of smart contracts and blockchain technology

Smart contracts have a critical part to play when it comes to the technological realization of RWA tokenization. These include tasks like issuing tokens, accounting for transfers, permission management, and distributing particular payments.

Blockchain transactions can also help ensure transparency, offering a verifiable record of the transactions of the digital assets.

However, even with all the benefits offered by technical automation, legal regulation is still necessary. The smart contract must be aligned with the contracts in place for the project and any relevant regulations.

Companies also need to factor cybersecurity, access control, technical auditing, and handling errors and incidents.

Cross-border considerations

In many of the RWA tokenization projects, the investors, services providers, as well as underlying assets, come from various countries. This adds even more complexity.

For instance, there may be an asset situated in one country, while the issuing company would operate in another country, along with investors from various international markets.

Here, companies will have to analyze various laws related to property, corporation, taxation, investors’ restrictions, as well as cross-border transactions.

Conclusion

The tokenization of real-world assets presents a number of new opportunities when it comes to the interconnection of conventional investments and blockchain technologies. Nevertheless, for successful long-term implementation of projects within this direction, there are not only technological aspects.

Having a proper legal framework, an adequate regulatory approach, investor protection mechanisms and proper documentation become key elements in the sustainable tokenization project. The businesses which consider all of these aspects from the very beginning can lay the foundation for their projects much better.

With further progress of the digital asset industry, cooperation between the lawyers, financial experts and technology providers will still play an important role in the tokenization of real-world assets.

For those who are exploring the field of real-world asset tokenization, ICON Partners can be considered as a valuable source.