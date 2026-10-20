Labour’s £2bn Army cuts spark battlefield fears leaving vehicles ‘stranded in full view of the enemy’

Labour’s decision to strip £2bn from the Army’s armoured vehicle programme has triggered warnings that British troops could be left with damaged or disabled fighting vehicles stranded on the battlefield, exposing a growing gap between the Government’s defence ambitions and the money available to deliver them.

The Ministry of Defence has abandoned plans to develop three new types of military vehicle as ministers attempt to close an estimated £4.7bn shortfall in the defence budget.

Among the casualties is a recovery vehicle designed to retrieve damaged or immobilised Boxer armoured personnel carriers during combat.

Ben Obese-Jecty, a retired soldier and the Conservatives’ shadow defence procurement minister, warned that the absence of dedicated repair and recovery equipment could undermine the Army’s ability to deploy the vehicles operationally.

“We quite literally risk the vehicles becoming stranded in full view of the enemy if they break down or are damaged,” he told The Telegraph.

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The Boxer programme is central to the Army’s modernisation plans, with more than 600 eight-wheeled armoured vehicles intended to transport infantry, provide command facilities and perform specialist support roles, including ambulance duties.

The overall programme budget has fallen from more than £7bn to just over £5bn following what the MoD described as “funding removal following Army re-prioritisation”. The full fleet is not expected to be delivered until at least 2031, although some vehicles have already arrived in Britain.

The cuts come as the Government faces pressure to reconcile its commitment to higher defence spending with competing demands on public finances. Ministers are expected to identify savings across the MoD and other Whitehall departments.

James Cartlidge, the shadow defence secretary, accused Labour of undermining its own military ambitions.

“They talk about increasing defence spending but then gut current procurement programmes to save cash,” he said, arguing that the Government was unwilling to reduce welfare spending to fund defence.

The MoD disputed the suggestion that its commitment to the Boxer fleet had changed, saying its £2.2bn allocation over the next four years for 623 vehicles, including support vehicles, remained intact.

The department said the changes concerned future spending that had not been committed and that it was exploring alternative options to maximise battlefield effectiveness.

The dispute highlights a difficult procurement question for ministers: whether savings made by cancelling planned support equipment risk compromising the operational value of the vehicles the Army is already committed to buying.