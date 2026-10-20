Kim Jong-Un’s sister signals ‘tactical strike’ in chilling border warning as leader feared dead

North Korea has threatened to deploy additional weapons along its southern border after Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, warned of a “grave situation” and accused South Korea of escalating military tensions.

Kim’s remarks signal a further deterioration in relations between the two neighbours, with Pyongyang threatening to resume psychological warfare broadcasts and strengthen its military posture along the frontier.

“A grave situation is prevailing along the southern border due to the reckless behaviour of the ROK military gangsters,” she said, referring to South Korea.

She added that North Korea was considering “deploying more tactical strike means along the southern border as a preemptive and suppressive measure to deal with contingency, and of resuming the loudspeaker broadcasting against the ROK”.

The warning follows repeated confrontations along the Military Demarcation Line. South Korea’s armed forces have accused North Korean troops of crossing the boundary on 50 occasions this year while carrying out fortification work. Seoul said its forces responded with warning shots and repeated announcements.

The rival states have long used loudspeaker broadcasts as a tool of psychological warfare, transmitting propaganda across the border during periods of heightened hostility. South Korea’s administration suspended its broadcasts after taking office last year in an effort to improve relations, prompting North Korea to halt its own transmissions.

But prospects for reconciliation have remained fragile as Pyongyang continues reinforcing the frontier with mines, barbed-wire fencing and anti-tank obstacles.

Tensions have also intensified over landmines planted near the border. South Korea recently blamed the North for mines that caused explosions on September 21, demanding an apology and the removal of remaining devices. Pyongyang denied responsibility and warned of retaliation if provoked.

The latest threat comes amid continuing speculation about Kim Jong-un’s health, although no verified evidence in the supplied reports establishes that his condition has changed.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement offers no indication that a new deployment has been ordered. But its language underscores the risk that border incidents, military preparations and mutual accusations could trigger another escalation between the two Koreas.