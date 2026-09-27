RAF Fairford cordoned off after Counter-terror police arrest suspects for explosives offences

Counter-terrorism police are leading an investigation after several men were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences near RAF Fairford, a US-linked airbase in Gloucestershire, raising fresh concerns over security around critical military infrastructure in Britain.

The operation near the village of Whelford was not intelligence-led, according to the Press Association, meaning investigators had no prior knowledge of a potential plot before the arrests were made.

Villagers were evacuated from homes close to the base as Army explosives specialists examined a number of vehicles. Gloucestershire Police declared a major incident and established a cordon, with a large emergency response involving police, military specialists and a Hazardous Area Response Team.

Aerial footage showed a bomb disposal robot examining three white vans, two of which had their rear doors open, with large black objects scattered nearby.

The investigation comes against a backdrop of heightened concern in Whitehall over hostile-state activity in Britain. Russia and Iran are among countries accused by UK authorities of using proxies to conduct operations on British soil, while officials said in March that national-security cases involving hostile-state activity had increased by 50 per cent in the six months to December 2025.

Investigators are expected to examine devices and material seized during the operation as they attempt to establish whether the arrests were connected to a wider plot, and to determine any possible motivation.

Julian Tudsbery, who has lived in Whelford for 30 years, said a resident reported three “suspicious vans” in the village during the early hours of Sunday.

“Evidently, they phoned the airbase police, who didn’t answer the phone,” he said. “It just rang out so she dialled 999.”

Mr Tudsbery said he was evacuated at about 7am.

“(The police) were then banging on the door, so I went downstairs in my dressing gown.

“There were several police, three police cars in the drive, and they said you need to evacuate, there’s been a major incident, said he couldn’t elaborate.”

He said residents were being asked whether they had somewhere to stay for the night.

About 40 or 50 people were initially directed to Cirencester Leisure Centre, with about 20 still there at around 1pm, according to another resident.

Security measures around RAF Fairford had already attracted attention in recent weeks. A woman living near the perimeter, who asked not to be identified, said she had noticed what appeared to be heavier military security around the installation.

“In the prior few weeks they have put heavy, very heavy, vehicles across all gates,” she told the Press Association.

“So obviously they’re taking security seriously.”

She said “very big tractors and things like that” had been positioned behind crash-gates, while “great big concrete walls” had been installed behind some entrances, including on Dunfield Loop and Whelford Road.

The resident, who has lived in the area for about 50 years, said the measures represented a noticeable change in the security posture around the base.

US personnel at RAF Fairford said they remained on heightened watch but declined to discuss specific force-protection arrangements.

“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” a spokesperson said.

“We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families.”

The 501st Combat Support Wing is described as “the only combat support wing in the USAF” and operates from 10 bases, including Fairford.

The US airbase network in Britain is already operating under heightened security measures. RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk has confirmed it is at Force Protection Condition Charlie, the second-highest threat level issued by the US Department of Defence.

Charlie “applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action targeting personnel or facilities is likely”, according to a US government website.

Delta, the highest level, “applies in the immediate area where a terrorist attack has occurred or when intelligence has been received that terrorist action against a specific location or person is imminent”.

Reports that RAF Fairford had been raised to Delta could not immediately be independently confirmed.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the incident was “being dealt with” and thanked emergency teams for acting “so swiftly”.

“It is exactly why our emergency response teams and Armed Forces are on standby 24/7,” he said.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are grateful to the emergency services, who have acted quickly to detain several suspects and put measures in place to keep the community safe.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing.”

South Cotswolds Liberal Democrat MP Roz Savage described the situation as “worrying”.

“I have contacted the police for further updates and I’ve been told that it is believed the incident is contained.

“I would like to thank them for the work they are currently doing,” she said on X.

The arrests come at a particularly sensitive moment for RAF Fairford, which has become an important hub for US military activity.

In March, then-prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted permission for “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases. Four American bombers subsequently landed at RAF Fairford, with the US beginning to use British bases for “specific defensive operations”.

The base is also traditionally home to the Royal International Air Tattoo, although this year’s event in May was cancelled because of military operations.

For investigators, the immediate priority will be to establish what the suspects were allegedly preparing and whether the vehicles and material discovered near the village form part of a wider operation.

For residents around one of Britain’s most strategically significant airbases, the sudden evacuation and arrival of bomb disposal teams have brought the increasingly abstract threat of hostile-state activity and terrorism much closer to home.