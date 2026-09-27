Explosives arrests trigger major security operation near RAF Fairford

A major security operation has been launched near RAF Fairford after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, prompting the evacuation of homes and the deployment of a specialist Army bomb disposal team.

Gloucestershire Police declared a major incident in Whelford, a village close to the Gloucestershire airbase used by US forces, after officers detained the men and identified a number of vehicles requiring specialist examination.

Residents were evacuated to a nearby leisure centre as police established a cordon around the area.

The incident comes at a particularly sensitive moment for RAF Fairford, which hosts the US Air Force’s 501st Combat Support Wing and has been used for American military operations during the war with Iran.

Reuters reported that security measures at the base had been significantly increased in recent days, with armed police blocking access and emergency vehicles stationed nearby.

Gloucestershire Police said: “A number of properties are currently being evacuated in Whelford following the declaration of a major incident.

“It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

“The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles.

“The local residents are being evacuated to a nearby leisure centre.

“A cordon is currently in place but we’d like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained.

“We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place.”

A large emergency response was visible in the area, including a Hazardous Area Response Team.

The US Air Force said it was aware of the situation but declined to discuss specific force-protection measures.

“We are aware of the current reporting,” a US Air Force spokesperson said.

“For operational security reasons we will not discuss specific force protection measures.

“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, civilians, contractors, and their families.

“We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families.”

The arrests come as the strategic importance of Fairford has increased sharply following the outbreak of war between the US and Iran.

The British government authorised the US to use RAF Fairford for strikes against Iranian missile sites attacking shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

The base has consequently become a highly visible component of the US-UK military relationship and a hub for American long-range air operations.

In July, the facility was described as a “legitimate target” following US bombing raids, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps condemned Britain over its support for the American campaign.

Fairford has also played a wider role in Nato’s effort to strengthen homeland defence. The RAF launched Exercise Cobra Warrior 26-2 earlier this month, bringing together British, American and European forces for what the service described as its largest test of UK homeland defence.

The exercise is designed to rehearse rapid integration, resilience and combat effectiveness against potential threats, with the RAF explicitly citing the growing challenge posed by Russia to Britain and Nato.

The latest incident has not been linked by police to terrorism, Russia, Iran or any foreign power. Authorities have provided no details about the identities of those arrested or the nature of the suspected explosives offences.

That distinction is important. While the location and heightened security environment have inevitably raised questions over the potential significance of the arrests, police have so far described the incident only as contained.

For residents of Whelford, however, the response has brought the threat of explosives activity directly into a community living beside one of Britain’s most strategically significant military airfields.

The deployment of Army explosive ordnance specialists to inspect vehicles indicates that authorities are treating the potential presence of hazardous material seriously, even as police insist there is no wider threat to the public.

For Washington and London, the timing adds another layer of complexity.

RAF Fairford is no longer simply a Gloucestershire airbase. Its role in US operations, its proximity to Britain’s wider defence infrastructure and its use during the Iran conflict have made its security an issue extending well beyond the surrounding villages.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police maintaining the cordon while specialist teams examine the vehicles.

For now, Gloucestershire Police say the incident is contained. But the combination of explosives arrests, evacuated homes, Army bomb disposal specialists and heightened security around a US-linked strike base has placed RAF Fairford under an unusually intense security spotlight.