Choosing a SIM-only plan in Singapore sounds easy until three tempting brands land on your screen at once. Each promises generous data, no contracts, and a monthly bill that leaves room for lunch. The real question is which one suits the way you use your phone.

Most people start the giga vs gomo vs simba comparison by counting gigabytes, then get stuck when every plan looks similar on paper. Network strength, roaming perks, call allowances, and app experience shape daily satisfaction far more than a headline number. This guide breaks down how each brand behaves in real life so you can choose with confidence.

Meet the three brands

giga!: StarHub’s digital offshoot

giga! is an app-managed brand powered by StarHub’s network. Sign-ups, top-ups, and plan changes all happen on your phone, and eSIM activation works across its plans, so you can go live without waiting for a physical card. Its 30-day, contract-free cycles keep commitments light. Some plans also include usage in Malaysia or rollover data, which adds flexibility.

GOMO: Singtel’s value play

GOMO is Singtel’s digital brand, so it runs entirely on the same network that regularly earns strong marks for 5G speed and coverage. It also lives in an app, skips contracts, and offers both 4G and 5G tiers. Selected plans include roaming allowances across several Asian destinations. Think of it as a solid network without the traditional telco price tag.

SIMBA: The independent challenger

SIMBA, formerly known as TPG, operates its own mobile network instead of renting space on a rival’s. That independence lets it price aggressively, and it often delivers more data or call minutes per dollar than its competitors. The trade-off is a younger network, and some users find indoor coverage less consistent in certain areas.

How the plans compare in daily use

Network quality and coverage

Your experience depends heavily on where you spend your time. Singtel and StarHub both perform well in independent speed reports, and they tend to trade leads depending on whether the test measures downloads or uploads. That puts GOMO and giga! on comfortable ground for most commuters. SIMBA can match them in many areas, but results vary more from street to street.

Test signal where it matters

Outdoor coverage rarely tells the full story. Lifts, basement car parks, thick-walled flats, and your regular MRT route expose weaknesses quickly. Check the regulator’s published coverage results, then ask friends who live or work near you what they see on their screens. A five-minute chat can save you a month of frustration.

Data value and fair usage

SIMBA usually wins on raw data per dollar, and some of its plans include generous outgoing call minutes. GOMO and giga! Entry plans commonly offer around 100GB to 200GB at low monthly prices, while their 5G tiers cost more but add speed and extras. giga! also offers rollover on selected plans, which rewards light months. Read the fair usage terms on every plan, since throttling after a threshold can change how “unlimited” feels.

Roaming and regional travel

Frequent flyers should read roaming details line by line. GOMO bundles roaming data for selected Asian destinations on certain plans, while giga! stands out for users who cross into Malaysia often. SIMBA’s roaming allowances differ by plan and sometimes include international dialling minutes. Short trips may need nothing more than a cheap add-on, but regular travellers should compare bundles before committing.

Match your plan to your lifestyle

The daily commuter and streamer

If you stream music on the train and video calls fill your workday, network consistency deserves top priority. GOMO and giga! both ride on established networks with mature 5G rollouts. A 5G tier costs more, yet it smooths out peak-hour slowdowns when everyone shares the same tower.

The cross-border traveller

Weekend trips to Johor Bahru or Batam change the math entirely. A plan that lets you use local data in Malaysia can save you from buying a separate SIM every month. Compare included roaming countries, data amounts, and add-on prices before you decide.

The budget-conscious student or senior

Light users often pay for data they never touch. SIMBA’s low entry prices suit students, parents, and seniors who mostly message, browse, and make calls. Pair a small plan with home Wi-Fi and you can keep your monthly bill remarkably low.

The heavy caller

Customer-service workers, sales professionals, and anyone who chats with family overseas should watch call allowances closely. SIMBA’s talk-time-friendly plans tend to fit this profile best, though you should confirm minutes and international rates before signing up.

Practical tips before you switch

Start with your current usage. Open your phone’s data statistics for the past three months and choose a plan with about 20 percent headroom, not the biggest bundle available. Next, confirm that your handset supports eSIM and 5G if you want either feature.

Watch out for introductory pricing. Many digital brands advertise a discounted first period, then move to a higher regular rate. Add the full-price months to your calculation so the “cheap” plan does not surprise you later. Finally, keep your existing number by porting it across, and give the new network a full week of real use in your usual spots. Giga fans often praise the app-first experience and Malaysia perks, while GOMO users tend to value network reliability and SIMBA users care most about value. Your own routine will tell you which of those priorities counts the most.

Final verdict

There is no universal winner, only a best fit. Choose GOMO if you want Singtel’s network quality at a budget-friendly price. Pick giga! if you value StarHub’s backbone, app convenience, and Malaysia-friendly features. Go with SIMBA if maximum data and call value matter more than perfect indoor coverage. All three are contract-free, so testing carries little risk. Try one for a month, track how it performs on your daily routes, and switch if it falls short.