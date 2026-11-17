Ikea has abandoned some planned UK investment projects because of rising costs and an increasingly complex business environment, delivering a fresh blow to the Government as businesses warn that higher taxes are undermining growth and recruitment.

David McCabe, the furniture and homeware giant’s UK boss, said the company remained committed to Britain but had been forced to shelve investment opportunities because of the mounting cost of operating in the country.

In an interview with the Press Association, he said recent Budgets had added to the financial pressures facing businesses, which are contending with higher employment costs and increased tax bills.

“Companies like Ikea are looking at incredibly high costs and an increasingly complex operating environment,” he said.

“We believe the UK is definitely a market for investment and have recently invested in eight new units in the UK. But there are higher costs and complexities here, and it has meant that we have had investment projects in the UK that we have had to abandon, and that is a shame.”

The warning is particularly uncomfortable for the Chancellor as the Government seeks to persuade companies to invest, expand and create jobs. Ikea said structural cost pressures across the region were weighing on investment opportunities and competitiveness in the wider retail sector.

McCabe also criticised the latest autumn Budget, saying the Government had “missed an opportunity to back retailers”.

His comments came as Ikea reported a mixed performance in the UK, with retail sales rising 0.5 per cent to £2.26bn in the year to August 2026.

Revenues increased by 4.7 per cent during the first four months of the financial year, but sales weakened in the second half as consumers remained cautious. The company said sustained pressure on household budgets had damaged confidence, particularly affecting demand for expensive products and big-ticket purchases.

“There’s no doubt it continues to be a challenging period for people and a challenging retail environment,” McCabe said. “But we are optimistic – we are seeing people coming into our stores and enthusiastic for the festive period.”

Ikea has attempted to stimulate demand by investing £54mn in August to cut prices, with affordability a central focus of its strategy.

It has also continued to expand its physical presence, opening sites in London’s Oxford Street, Brighton, Norwich and York last year, followed by a smaller-format store in Chester. The retailer opened a plan and order site in Dundee and another in Aberdeen last month.

But the decision to abandon other projects highlights the tension between Ikea’s expansion ambitions and the costs of doing business in Britain.

The warning comes as the latest labour market figures underline the growing reluctance of employers to recruit. Vacancies fell by 22,000 to 690,000 in the three months to September, the largest quarterly decline since June 2025.

Martin Beck, chief economist at WPI Strategy, said vacancies were at their lowest level since 2014 outside the pandemic years.

“The problem isn’t that businesses are firing workers. It’s that they’re increasingly reluctant to hire them,” he said.

Beck questioned the impact of policies that have increased the cost and complexity of employing staff, pointing particularly to higher employer National Insurance contributions and expanded employment rights.

He also warned that further interest rate increases could deepen the slowdown. The Bank of England raised rates from 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent this month, and Beck cautioned against additional tightening while recruitment remained weak.

“With hiring weak, wage pressures easing and energy prices retreating, another rate rise would risk turning a prolonged jobs market slowdown into something altogether more serious,” he said.

For the Government, Ikea’s decision presents a broader challenge than one retailer’s abandoned projects. A major international business is still investing in Britain, but says the costs and complexity of operating here have already forced it to walk away from opportunities. With vacancies falling and employers increasingly cautious, the warning will intensify questions over whether economic policy is discouraging the very investment needed to support growth.