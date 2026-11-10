Budget blunder as government changes high-street tax rates days after announcing them

A post-Budget adjustment to England’s business rates will increase the annual value of tax relief for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses by an estimated £33m, although the late change has raised questions over the accuracy of the original figures.

Retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England are set to receive an additional £33m in annual business rates relief after the Government quietly revised tax rates published on Autumn Budget day.

The adjustment, identified by global tax firm Ryan, reduces the sector’s business rates multipliers by a further 0.2p from April 2027, increasing the discount against corresponding national rates from 5p to 5.2p.

The Government originally published the multipliers — the figures used to calculate business rates bills — on 28 October. But updated guidance subsequently sent to chief billing officers at English councils amended both the small business and standard retail, hospitality and leisure (RHL) rates.

The small business RHL multiplier has fallen from 39.7p to 39.5p, while the standard multiplier has been reduced from 44.7p to 44.5p. The corresponding national multipliers remain unchanged at 44.7p and 49.7p respectively.

Ryan estimates that the additional reduction is worth approximately £33m a year across the sector. The precise benefit to individual businesses will depend on their eligibility and the other reliefs and protections applied to their bills.

The Government says the revision ensures inflation adjustments are applied consistently to the RHL multipliers and reflects its original policy intention. Its explanation, however, does not clarify whether the original Budget-day figures resulted from a calculation error or an omission.

Alex Probyn, practice leader for property tax in Europe and Asia-Pacific at Ryan, welcomed the additional relief but criticised the timing of the change.

“The correction is welcome. Increasing the discount protects its value against inflation and is good news for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses,” he said.

But he warned that businesses had already begun planning around the rates announced in the Budget, only for the figures to change within days.

“Stability and certainty start with getting the published tax rates right,” Probyn said. “The interaction between inflation and a fixed discount was entirely foreseeable. Businesses should have been given the correct figures on Budget Day.”

The adjustment does not remove the separate 1p Transitional Relief Supplement, which was extended for a further two years in the Budget.

Nor does it replace the separately announced inflation-only protection, which continues to limit increases in business rates bills for qualifying RHL properties.

While the revised figures offer a modest additional cushion for high-street businesses facing persistent cost pressures, the episode risks undermining confidence in a tax system on which companies rely to forecast occupancy costs and make investment decisions.

The extra £33m is welcome relief. But for businesses planning ahead, certainty over the rules can be almost as valuable as the discount itself.