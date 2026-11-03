‘All-talk government, no action’: O’Leary savages Labour as Ryanair workers face pay freeze

Ryanair workers across the UK and Europe face a potential pay freeze as chief executive Michael O’Leary warns that soaring fuel costs and higher UK aviation taxes are squeezing the airline, escalating his attack on Labour’s economic policies.

O’Leary said there was “every likelihood that we will have a pay freeze”, with employees in the UK, Spain, Portugal and Ireland likely to bear part of the financial burden as the carrier grapples with rising operating costs.

The warning comes after Ryanair reported a 15 per cent fall in profits between April and September. The airline has also cautioned that the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a “real crisis” by March or April, potentially driving unhedged oil prices to $150 a barrel.

O’Leary blamed the pressure partly on the Government’s aviation policies, including increases in air passenger duty and a proposed levy on overnight accommodation, which he described as a “mad proposal to allow local mayors to double-tax visitors”.

He accused Labour of undermining its own ambitions for economic growth and regional devolution by increasing the cost of travelling to Britain.

“The only industry that will deliver that growth is aviation and tourism, and yet they are raising taxes on aviation and tourism,” he said. “All that is going to do is send more visitors away from the UK to other European countries who are abolishing taxes and lowering airport fees.”

The Ryanair chief also took aim at Andy Burnham, arguing that the Labour administration had failed to capitalise on its early political momentum.

“Burnham has a lot of goodwill towards himself, a bit like Blair when he first got elected,” O’Leary said. “But in your first 100 days you need to move quickly and break things.”

He characterised the Government as an “all-talk government, no action”, while criticising its Budget as the starting point for what he considers a series of anti-business measures.

The dispute comes as airlines confront the prospect of higher fuel bills linked to the Iran war. O’Leary previously warned that the conflict could produce the “biggest increase in airfares in history”, predicting fares could rise by as much as 20 per cent. But he said higher ticket prices were unlikely to compensate fully for the increase in fuel expenditure.

The threat of industrial action could add another complication. Ryanair pilots previously took strike action in 2019, but O’Leary suggested further walkouts might prove less damaging to the airline than rising oil prices.

“It costs a pilot a grand a day to go on strike at Ryanair, and when unhedged oil is $150 a barrel they’d be doing us a favour,” he said.

His comments underline the increasingly difficult choices facing low-cost airlines: pass higher costs on to passengers, restrain wages or accept weaker margins. For Ryanair employees, the prospect of a pay freeze suggests the company is preparing to protect its cost base as geopolitical disruption threatens to make flying substantially more expensive.