Piddington warns Burnham ‘if any sexual violence happens, it will be on your head’ over asylum site

The leader of a small Oxfordshire parish council has issued a stark warning over plans to accommodate asylum seekers near his village, saying any sexual offences committed by migrants would be the responsibility of Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Tim McNally, leader of Piddington Parish Council, made the remarks as residents continue to oppose the proposed use of a site at MoD Bicester for asylum accommodation.

The village, which has a population of about 350, has fought attempts to establish accommodation near the community, but the Government has granted planning permission using emergency powers.

Speaking to The Sun, McNally said: “I’m sorry, Andy Burnham, you’re responsible for this. If any sexual violence happens, it will be on your head.”

His comments underline the depth of opposition in the village, where residents have raised concerns about the potential impact of accommodating asylum seekers nearby. They also place pressure on ministers to explain how security risks will be managed and how local communities will be consulted.

Defence Minister Luke Pollard defended the Government’s decision, appearing on GB News amid questions about the concerns residents have raised.

Presenter Anne Diamond challenged Pollard over his repeated references to asylum hotels as he defended the plans, while Stephen Dixon pressed him on whether Piddington residents’ fears were being heard.

Pollard acknowledged that the arrival of asylum accommodation could cause concern in communities, but insisted the Home Office was engaging with residents and considering measures to limit the impact.

“I recognise there will be some people who won’t want that at all in their community, but there will be others for whom their mitigations will be appropriate for that community,” he said.

He added: “But it’s not an easy decision, there’s no magic wand. The last Government couldn’t solve the problem with half the number of hotels.”

Asked about residents’ fears of violence and sexual offences, Pollard argued that the Government was attempting to address a wider failure in the asylum system inherited from its predecessors.

“The asylum hotels that we inherited from the last Government, we as a nation, we across Government, including the MoD, are stepping up to close those hotels,” he said.

“That was a commitment that was made at the election. I recognise that uncertainty creates a lot of concern. That’s why the engagement from the Home Office is so important.”

Pollard said the accommodation plans were part of efforts to reduce the asylum backlog and end the use of hotels, which have become an expensive and politically contentious feature of the system.

However, the planning approval does not mean the site will definitely be used. A Home Office spokesperson told GB News that permission would allow the department to continue progressing the proposal, but that a final decision had not yet been taken.

“The Government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1billion saved in costs since the election,” the spokesperson said.

The department said it intended to close all asylum hotels and move people into alternative accommodation, including former military sites.

Such facilities would be self-contained and equipped with round-the-clock security and CCTV, it said, in an effort to minimise disruption to surrounding communities.

For Piddington, however, the assurances have yet to resolve the dispute. The village’s opposition reflects a broader political challenge facing ministers: finding alternatives to costly hotel accommodation while persuading communities that the arrangements will be safe, properly managed and fairly distributed.

With planning permission secured but the final decision still outstanding, uncertainty over the future of the Bicester site — and the strength of local resistance — remains.