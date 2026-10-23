‘You need to have a clear head’: Burnham’s savage swipe at Rayner’s ‘Sauvignon Blanc’ survival kit

Andy Burnham has appeared to take a thinly veiled swipe at Angela Rayner over her tongue-in-cheek emergency survival kit, insisting that alcohol should not be a priority as the Government urges households to prepare for potential crises.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while promoting the new “Be Ready” campaign, which advises people to keep essential supplies such as food, bottled water and other necessities in case of an emergency.

Asked about the Housing Secretary’s earlier suggestion that mascara, concealer and a bottle of sauvignon blanc should be in her disaster bag, Sir Keir appeared to distance himself from her approach.

“I’m not sure that that’s the top of the list in terms of the advice that we’re giving to the public,” he said.

“You need to have a clear head when it comes to a challenging situation.”

He added: “So, yeah, some tins of food, some bottled water.

“But I’m sure people are allowed a glass or two as well to get them through a difficult situation.”

The exchange was particularly awkward for Ms Rayner because she was sitting alongside Andy Burnham when the Prime Minister’s comments were made.

The Greater Manchester Mayor’s presence added an extra political dimension to the moment, although the remarks did not amount to an explicit attack on the Housing Secretary.

Ms Rayner made her original comments during an interview at Labour’s party conference last month, when she was asked what she would pack in a so-called disaster bag.

Her answer mixed everyday comforts with basic food supplies.

“Mascara, concealer… I don’t know, a bottle of sauvignon blanc,” she said.

“A tin of baked beans because you’ve got to have some baked beans. I like a good tin of custard as well.

“So I think that will keep me going for a while.”

The comments were delivered in a light-hearted tone, but they have resurfaced as ministers encourage the public to think more seriously about household preparedness.

The “Be Ready” campaign advises people to keep supplies that could prove useful during disruptions, including enough food and water to manage for a period without normal services.

The campaign was confirmed by Defence Secretary Wes Streeting amid wider warnings about the potential impact of emergencies on everyday life.

The Government’s message is that basic preparation can help households cope if essential services are interrupted. It is not a prediction that shortages or a national emergency are imminent.

Sir Keir’s intervention sought to reinforce that practical message while leaving room for people to retain some personal comforts.

His suggestion that the public could still enjoy “a glass or two” softened the rebuke, but his emphasis on keeping a “clear head” marked a clear contrast with Ms Rayner’s more playful list.

The exchange also highlighted the challenge facing ministers as they try to make emergency planning resonate with the public without allowing the advice to become a political punchline.

For now, the official priority remains straightforward: stock food, bottled water and essential supplies before worrying about the sauvignon blanc.