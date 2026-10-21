Every founder who enters iGaming faces the same early decision: build the platform yourself or buy one that already works. Building sounds like the way to own your future. In practice, most new operators choose a turnkey solution, and the reasons have less to do with technology than with time, capital and focus.

What “building in-house” really means

An online casino is not a website with games on it. Before the first player deposits, the platform has to handle:

player accounts, wallets and transaction history;

integrations with dozens of game studios, each with its own API, reporting format and commercial terms;

payment providers, from cards and bank transfers to local methods in every target market;

identity checks, anti-money-laundering controls and responsible gambling tools;

a back office for bonuses, risk management, affiliates and reporting;

regulatory reporting and technical certification in each licensed market;

hosting, security and 24/7 monitoring.

Track360 estimates that building this from scratch costs between €300,000 and more than €1 million and takes 6 to 18 months before the casino goes live. That is before a single pound or euro is spent on marketing.

The real cost is time

For a start-up, the bigger risk is not the budget but the calendar. Twelve months of development means twelve months without revenue, without player data and without feedback from the market. Licensing windows can close, competitors can lock in affiliate partners, and the business case written on day one may no longer hold.

There is also a talent problem. An in-house platform needs a permanent team of developers, payment specialists and compliance engineers. Hiring and retaining them is a business in itself, and it pulls the founders’ attention away from what actually drives growth: acquiring and keeping players.

What a turnkey platform changes

A turnkey platform is built for the operator’s brand on top of technology that already exists and is already integrated. The operator gets its own instance, with its own design, payment mix and game portfolio, without writing the core software.

According to Track360, a turnkey launch typically costs €50,000 to €150,000 and takes 2 to 4 months. The provider usually charges either 15–25% of net gaming revenue or a fixed monthly fee. Compared with a white label, the upfront cost is higher, but the operator gets more control and keeps more margin as volume grows.

For founders, the trade-off is attractive for three reasons:

Speed. Going live in months rather than years lets you test the market while the opportunity is still there. Capital efficiency. Money that would have gone into engineering goes into marketing, licensing and working capital. Focus. The provider runs the infrastructure; the founders run the business.

What you still need to own

Buying a platform does not mean outsourcing the business. The operator remains responsible for the brand, player acquisition, customer relationships, compliance and, crucially, the licence. Before signing, it is worth agreeing in writing who owns the player data, how it can be exported and what happens if you later decide to migrate.

For entrepreneurs based in the UK, one point deserves emphasis: serving British customers requires a licence from the Gambling Commission. Many UK-based founders instead target other regulated markets, such as Latin America, where the platform must meet each local regulator’s requirements.

An example: the BSW turnkey online casino platform

The BSW turnkey online casino platform shows how this model works in practice. BSW, a B2B iGaming software developer working with operators in more than 20 countries, builds the platform around the operator’s brand in about 12 weeks, following a fixed schedule:

requirements and setup in week 1;

backend and frontend development in weeks 2 to 5;

design and customisation in weeks 4 to 6;

payment and provider integration in weeks 6 to 9;

testing in weeks 10 and 11, and launch in week 12.

The platform combines casino and sportsbook on one system, with 10,000+ games from 150+ providers, 100+ payment systems including crypto and multi-currency support, and a back office with player management, bonuses, an affiliate system and analytics. Technical support and platform updates continue after launch.

The commercial terms are transparent about what is and isn’t included. The setup fee is paid in two halves, at signing and on delivery, and is not offset against revenue share except in individually agreed cases. Additional payment providers, extra game studios beyond the agreed set and custom development can be billed separately. And, as with any platform provider, BSW’s licence covers only its own software and infrastructure: the operator must obtain its own gambling licence.

When building in-house does make sense

Building your own platform is the right call for a few operators: established groups with high volume, an existing engineering team and a long investment horizon. For them, eliminating revenue share and controlling every line of code can justify the cost. Some of the largest operators started on third-party platforms and moved in-house only once their volume made it worthwhile.

Five questions before choosing a turnkey provider

How is the provider’s fee calculated, and is there a monthly minimum? Who owns the player data, and how can it be exported? Which payment methods and game studios are included from day one? Can the platform meet the technical requirements of your target regulator? What does the roadmap look like if you want to add markets or products?

The bottom line

For most entrepreneurs, the question is not whether they could build a casino platform, but whether they should. A turnkey solution turns a multi-year engineering project into a launch measured in months, and lets founders spend their capital and attention on the part of the business that decides whether it succeeds.