Volvo to cut 2,500 jobs as Chinese rivals squeeze profits and sales slump

Swedish carmaker plans to save £376mn through job reductions and lower overheads after quarterly revenue falls 23 per cent, as fierce competition in China and US tariffs deepen pressure on the premium automotive industry.

Volvo Cars will cut 2,500 jobs as the Swedish manufacturer accelerates a restructuring drive in response to intensifying competition from Chinese carmakers, falling sales and mounting pressure on profitability in two of its most important markets.

The company announced the reductions alongside a sharp deterioration in its third-quarter results, with revenues falling 23 per cent to SEK 66.9bn (£5bn) and retail sales declining 11 per cent to 141,300 vehicles between July and September.

The cuts form part of what Volvo described as a “reinforced turnaround”, designed to reduce costs, lower the number of vehicles it needs to sell to break even and strengthen cash flow as the global automotive industry confronts trade barriers, changing consumer demand and increasingly aggressive competition.

Around 2,000 of the jobs will be in Sweden, where Volvo intends to adjust its blue-collar workforce to reflect current production volumes by using existing flexibility. The wider restructuring will also target corporate overheads, end consultant contracts and introduce targeted employee exit packages.

Together, the measures are intended to deliver savings of SEK 5bn, equivalent to approximately £376mn.

The announcement highlights the pressure facing established premium carmakers as Chinese manufacturers expand their presence with increasingly competitive vehicles, particularly in the electric-car market. Volvo, which is owned by China’s Geely Holding, has found itself exposed to the same structural forces reshaping the industry: more intense price competition, uneven demand for electric vehicles and a more fragmented global trading environment.

Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo’s president and chief executive, said the company was operating in an exceptionally difficult environment and needed to act decisively to protect its finances.

“We continue to operate in a very tough environment with strong external challenges: de-globalisation, hypercompetition and climate change,” he said.

“We are convinced that we have the right long-term strategy addressing these challenges. However, in the short term, with severely challenged volumes, a reinforced turnaround plan with additional decisive actions, lowering our break-even point and improving cash flows to make us more resilient is needed.”

China has emerged as one of the most significant sources of pressure. Samuelsson said interest in traditional premium brands had fallen sharply as domestic manufacturers intensified competition, undermining the profitability of established players.

The effect on Volvo has been severe: revenues in China fell by almost 50 per cent year on year, according to the company. Samuelsson said the competitive environment had “basically eliminated profitability for legacy premium brands”.

The shift reflects the growing strength of Chinese automotive companies, which have expanded rapidly in electric vehicles and other segments, putting established international manufacturers under pressure to defend market share while managing costs. For legacy brands, the challenge is not simply to maintain sales but to do so without sacrificing margins.

Volvo is also grappling with the consequences of US trade policy. Tariffs introduced under President Donald Trump have weighed on vehicle exports to the American market, while the removal of electric-vehicle incentives has added to pressure on profitability, Samuelsson said.

The combination of weaker Chinese revenues and a more difficult US environment leaves Europe as a relative bright spot. Volvo said the European market had stabilised, while demand for its electric vehicles remained encouraging.

The company maintained an electric-vehicle sales share of 45 per cent in Europe during the third quarter and reported growth in EV orders. That performance offers some support for its longer-term strategy, even as the wider business faces a difficult near-term adjustment.

The contrast between Europe and China illustrates the uneven transition confronting the global car industry. Demand for electric vehicles varies across markets, while government incentives, trade barriers and local competition can rapidly alter the economics of manufacturing and selling cars across borders.

Volvo has already explored ways to make greater use of its production network, including working with Geely to produce Geely-badged vehicles at Volvo facilities in Chengdu, China, and Ghent, Belgium. The company also plans to streamline its manufacturing footprint by concentrating on five dedicated Volvo plants around the world.

Such measures could help improve factory utilisation and reduce costs, but they also underline the need for established manufacturers to rethink how their plants and workforces are deployed as production volumes shift between regions and brands.

The restructuring comes despite a more resilient performance in the UK, where Volvo has recorded year-on-year sales growth of 4.83 per cent. The company has registered 54,343 new cars in Britain so far in 2026, giving it 3.12 per cent of the total market.

Its electric models have also maintained a presence in the market: the Volvo EX40 was the country’s 10th best-selling car of the year, while the EX30 ranked as the seventh best-selling electric model in September.

But the British figures have not insulated the wider business from the pressures weighing on its international operations. Stronger performance in one market cannot necessarily offset a steep decline in another, particularly when the weaker region has a substantial effect on overall revenue and profitability.

For Volvo, the immediate priority is to reduce its cost base quickly enough to withstand lower volumes without undermining the products and manufacturing capabilities on which its future depends. Cutting jobs and overheads can provide near-term savings, but the company must also navigate an industry in which investment requirements remain high and competitive advantages can erode rapidly.

The restructuring therefore represents more than a response to one disappointing quarter. It is an attempt to make Volvo less vulnerable to volatile demand, trade disruption and the growing influence of Chinese competitors while preserving its position in the premium and electric-vehicle markets.

Samuelsson’s warning captures the tension facing the company: management remains committed to its long-term strategy, but believes immediate action is needed to make the business financially resilient.

With revenues falling sharply and competition intensifying, Volvo is betting that a leaner workforce, lower overheads and a more efficient production network will give it room to adapt. The success of that effort will depend on whether the savings can stabilise its finances while allowing the manufacturer to compete in a global market that is becoming harder to predict.