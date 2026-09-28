The new retail battleground isn’t price – It’s convenience

In today’s retail market, convenience is becoming another factor businesses cannot afford to overlook. With reviews and alternatives available at the tap of a screen, retailers are competing for something increasingly valuable: the customer’s time.

The shift is already visible in the numbers. In August 2026, online sales in Great Britain were 8.9% higher than a year earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That does not mean consumers have stopped looking for value. It means businesses have another question to answer: how easy are they making it to choose, buy and receive a product? In today’s retail market, convenience may be becoming as important as the price tag.

Convenience has quietly become part of the product

A product’s price may catch a shopper’s attention, but it does not always decide the purchase. Increasingly, people are also considering the effort that comes with getting it. Can they find the information they need quickly? Is it in stock? How much will delivery cost? And if it does not work out, how easy is it to return?

KPMG’s 2026 Retail Think Tank research found that grocery ecommerce was the fastest-growing food retail channel, rising 9.4%, while one in three households had used same-day or rapid grocery delivery. The findings point to a broader shift in how consumers weigh convenience alongside value for money.

For retailers, this creates a different challenge. A product can have an attractive price and still feel less valuable if the customer has to spend more time, effort or patience getting it. Accessibility is no longer simply something added to the product. It is becoming part of the value customers judge.

But convenience is not the same as “Online”

If accessibility is part of value, it does not necessarily mean putting the entire shopping journey online. For some customers, it means browsing 24/7 and having a product delivered; for others, it means seeing a product in person, getting expert advice or taking it home immediately.

Research from CBRE’s 2026 UK Retail Generational Survey found that 65% of consumers still prefer visiting physical stores for some purchases, highlighting that flexibility does not have to mean staying at home. Physical retail can remove different kinds of friction, from waiting for delivery to uncertainty about how a product looks or feels.

Specscart, a UK eyewear retailer with stores across Greater Manchester, offers an example of this blended approach. Customers can browse and order prescription glasses online, try frames at home before committing, or visit a physical store for a free eye test. This gives them different ways to make the purchase fit around their needs.

The point is not online versus offline. It is about giving customers the easiest route to a confident purchase.

Convenience has a price for businesses

Making shopping easier for customers does not happen by accident. Behind faster delivery, smoother returns, better stock visibility and helpful technology sits infrastructure, labour and investment that businesses have to fund.

That creates a difficult balance. The Association of Convenience Stores reported that retailers invested more than £1bn in 2024, but investment fell to around £900m in both 2025 and 2026. At the same time, convenience-sector sales are forecast to reach £49.1bn in 2026, just 0.6% higher than the previous year.

The figures highlight a wider retail challenge: customers may expect more ease, but businesses cannot endlessly add services without considering the cost. The real question is which improvements make the buying journey genuinely easier, rather than simply more expensive to run. If we refer to Specscart again, their free 24-hour dispatch service is a great differentiator for the brand. They have built an entire ecosystem to achieve this without charging extra from the customers so that it doesn’t add up to the final cost.

Convenience is becoming a technology problem

If convenience comes with a cost, technology is increasingly becoming part of the solution. Retailers are using AI, automation and digital tools to remove friction behind the scenes. Improving everything from stock visibility and product recommendations to fulfilment and customer service.

The scale of investment suggests this is becoming more than a short-term experiment. Recent research from Retail Economics found that 90% of retailers surveyed planned to increase AI spending over the following 12–24 months.

The reason is practical: technology can help businesses deliver faster, more personalised and more responsive shopping experiences without relying entirely on additional manual effort.

Accessibility, then, is becoming not just a customer expectation, but an operational challenge that technology can help retailers solve.

Conclusion

Retail competition is becoming less about making the loudest offer and more about understanding what makes a purchase feel worthwhile. For some customers, that may mean speed; for others, certainty, flexibility or simply fewer decisions to make.

For businesses, the answer is not to add endless extras in the hope of appearing convenient. It is to understand where customers hesitate and which improvements genuinely remove those barriers. The opportunity lies in finding the point where a small investment in ease creates a meaningful difference to the customer, without creating an unsustainable cost for the business.