M&S chief launches blistering attack on Labour over ‘one of the biggest tax grabs in history’

The chief executive of Marks & Spencer has accused Labour of presiding over one of the biggest tax grabs in history, warning that the retailer faces an “onslaught of costs” despite a sharp recovery in profits following last year’s devastating cyber attack.

Stuart Machin delivered a blistering assessment of Chancellor John Healey’s latest Budget, arguing that measures presented as support for the high street would instead increase the company’s financial burden and threaten its ability to invest and recruit.

Describing the Budget as a “whole lot of nothing”, Machin said changes to business rates would leave M&S paying an additional £10mn, despite initially positive headlines about relief for retailers.

“Even the headlines on business rates sounded positive, but it actually adds another £10million to our business rates bill,” he said. “If you look at the last three Budgets, I can’t think of another time like it. It’s one of the biggest tax grabs in history that I have seen.”

M&S said it had absorbed about £35mn in additional costs during the first half of its financial year, including higher packaging taxes, wage and National Insurance bills, as well as disruption associated with the conflict in the Middle East.

The company’s warning highlights the growing tension between the Government’s efforts to support businesses and the additional costs facing employers as they contend with higher taxation, inflationary pressures and uncertain consumer demand.

Machin said M&S was becoming “cautious about recruitment” as it sought to manage employment expenses and fragile consumer confidence.

His comments came as the retailer reported a substantial improvement in its financial performance. Adjusted pre-tax profits more than doubled to £403.2mn in the 26 weeks to September 26, compared with £184.1mn a year earlier.

Sales rose 16.2 per cent to £9.25bn, reflecting a strong performance from its food operation and a recovery in online trading after the cyber attack.

Food sales increased 13.9 per cent, supported by an 11.9 per cent rise in volumes, alongside new store openings and investment in existing outlets. Machin said the division was performing “ahead” of plan.

But the recovery remains uneven. Sales in fashion, home and beauty rose 17.5 per cent year on year, helped by the restoration of online operations, but Machin said the division’s results “fell short of their potential”.

The retailer suffered a major cyber attack around the Easter weekend last year, forcing it to suspend online sales for about six weeks and disrupting logistics systems. Empty shelves and problems with product availability damaged trading, with executives warning that the consequences continued to affect results months later.

Store sales were also partly weakened by an extended spell of hot weather over the summer, which affected demand for seasonal clothing.

Although adjusted profits have rebounded strongly from last year’s disrupted period, they remain below the level recorded in the equivalent period of 2024, reflecting weaker fashion, home and beauty profitability and mounting operating costs.

Machin sought to strike a confident note about the months ahead, while acknowledging the pressures confronting the business.

“Despite the onslaught of cost headwinds, we have remained focused on our ambitions, and we are clear on our plan,” he said.

“We enter the second half in a strong position, with a solid performance in October under our belts.”

For M&S, the challenge is now to convert its food-led momentum and recovering online business into sustainable growth while absorbing a rising cost base. Its results demonstrate the strength of the turnaround, but Machin’s intervention signals that the Government’s tax and employment policies are becoming a significant source of concern for one of Britain’s most prominent retailers.