Pentagon warns Russia ‘will use drones launched from the sea’ across the West hidden in cargo containers

Russia could seek to launch drone attacks against Spain, France or Italy from merchant ships operating in the Mediterranean, according to a report citing US intelligence that has raised fresh concerns over the expansion of Moscow’s alleged hybrid operations across Europe.

The warning, reported by Spanish newspaper El Mundo, says US intelligence agencies have identified a possible Russian operation involving drones concealed inside shipping containers aboard civilian vessels.

Governments in Spain, France and Italy have reportedly been informed of the intelligence alert.

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A defence-linked source in Lithuania told El Mundo: “They will use drones launched from the sea and hidden in cargo containers.

“It is not that complicated.”

The alleged plan would involve Russian Gerbera drones being transported aboard merchant ships and launched from international waters, potentially between about 125 and 190 miles from the coastline.

The Gerbera is a relatively small unmanned aircraft used extensively by Russian forces in the war against Ukraine. Reports put its length at about two metres, with a wingspan of roughly 2.5 metres, a maximum weight of around 18kg and a claimed range of up to 600km.

The reported intelligence does not identify specific targets in Spain, France or Italy. A drone attack could nevertheless cause disruption to exposed infrastructure, ports or airports, while potentially creating a wider political and economic shock.

The report comes amid mounting European concern over Russia’s use of drones and other forms of covert activity against countries supporting Ukraine.

Until recently, much of the concern over potential Russian attacks on NATO territory had centred on northern and eastern Europe. Russian drones have breached the airspace of NATO members including Poland, Romania, Lithuania and Latvia, while neighbouring Moldova has also reported repeated drone-related incidents.

The alleged Mediterranean threat would broaden the geographical scope of those concerns to three major western European NATO members.

Germany has already publicly accused Russia of responsibility for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

A drone carrying an explosive device was discovered at the airport on August 4, close to Ukrainian cargo aircraft. German authorities subsequently said evidence gathered by German and European security services pointed clearly to Russian involvement. Berlin has described the incident as part of a broader Russian hybrid threat.

The Leipzig incident marked a significant escalation in European concerns because the drone was carrying explosives and was discovered inside a sensitive airport area. Investigators have also examined evidence suggesting more than one drone may have been involved.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in the Leipzig incident and rejected Germany’s accusations.

The reported Mediterranean warning comes as European governments increase their preparations for drone and other hybrid attacks.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for stronger protection of critical infrastructure, including sensitive defence sites, against potential drone and cyberattacks. He has accused Russia of attempting to intimidate European countries into weakening their support for Ukraine.

The possibility of attacks launched from civilian shipping would create a particularly difficult security challenge. Merchant traffic is extensive across the Mediterranean, while drones transported inside standard containers could be difficult to identify without specific intelligence or physical inspection.

The reported scenario would also exploit the ambiguity surrounding attacks launched from international waters, potentially complicating attribution and any subsequent response.

The warning comes against a backdrop of increasing concern in NATO that Russia could test European governments through operations designed to remain below the threshold of conventional warfare.

For holiday destinations such as Spain, France and Italy, the immediate significance is less about any confirmed attack than the possibility that the Mediterranean could become another theatre for Russia’s expanding campaign of drones, sabotage and other forms of hybrid activity.

The intelligence report does not establish that an attack is imminent, nor does it identify a specific target. But the fact that the warning has reportedly been shared with the governments concerned highlights the growing focus among European security services on the possibility of Russian operations far beyond the battlefield in Ukraine.