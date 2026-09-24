Pensioners urged to check £150 energy discount before October bills rise

With the energy price cap rising from 1 October, UK Radiators explains the support and simple heating changes that could help older households manage winter bills.

Pensioners are being urged to check their eligibility for help with energy bills and review their heating settings before higher prices take effect next month.

Ofgem has confirmed its energy price cap will rise by around 4% from 1 October 2026, taking the annualised bill for a typical household paying by Direct Debit from £1,663 to £1,723. Actual bills depend on consumption, with the cap limiting unit rates and standing charges rather than total spending.

Meanwhile, the Warm Home Discount scheme reopens in October, offering eligible houseeholds £150 off their electricity bill. Households can receive it alongside the Winter Fuel Payment, although eligibility rules apply to each scheme.

Rob Nezard, heating expert at UK Radiators, says older households should check available support alongside practical ways to reduce wasted heat.

“If you spend more time at home during the day, keeping the house comfortable can take up a sizeable part of your budget.

Start with the things that cost little or nothing: check your heating schedule, make sure your controls are set correctly and look for draughts. Before paying for improvements, check whether financial support is available.”

Check the £150 discount and your Winter Fuel Payment eligibility

The Warm Home Discount is a £150 credit applied to eligible customers’ energy bills, rather than a cash payment. Being a pensioner does not automatically qualify someone: eligibility depends on the scheme’s rules, including qualifying benefits and where they live.

Most eligible households receive it automatically, although some customers in Scotland may need to apply through their supplier. The scheme is not available in Northern Ireland.

For winter 2026/27, eligible people born on or before 27 June 1960 can receive a Winter Fuel Payment of between £100 and £300, depending on their circumstances. Most payments are expected in November or December.

People whose individual total income exceeds £35,000 will have the payment recovered by

HMRC. Scotland operates the separate Pension Age Winter Heating Payment.

Review the thermostat without leaving yourself cold

Energy Saving Trust estimates that reducing a thermostat from 22°C to 21°C could save around £120 a year in Great Britain, provided the lower temperature remains comfortable. This is an illustrative estimate, rather than a guaranteed saving for every household.

However, older people should avoid cutting heating to the point where their home becomes cold. NHS guidance recommends heating regularly used rooms, including the living room and bedroom, to at least 18°C if possible. Some people will need a warmer temperature to stay comfortable, particularly if they have health conditions.

Rob says: “There is a difference between avoiding overheating and sitting in a cold room to save money. If your home is already only just warm enough, turning the thermostat down further is not the right starting point.”

Make your heating schedule match your routine

A timer set around an old working pattern may no longer suit someone who has retired and spends more time at home.

Check when the heating comes on, whether the programmer’s clock is correct and whether the schedule reflects when warmth is needed. Energy Saving Trust also advises that turning the thermostat higher will not make the home heat up faster.

Rob says: “Before buying a smart thermostat, get familiar with the controls you already have. A heating schedule should suit the person living in the house, including the times they are up, at home and using different rooms.”

Stop draughts, but keep ventilation clear

Draught-proofing gaps around windows and doors can save around £25 a year in Great Britain, according to Energy Saving Trust.

Simple measures include suitable sealing strips and draught excluders. However, air bricks, extractor fans and ventilation openings should remain unobstructed. These help manage moisture and maintain ventilation.

Rob said: “A draught around your chair can make a room feel uncomfortable even when the heating is on. Check where cold air is getting in before automatically reaching for the thermostat.”

Put radiator reflectors where they will make a difference

Purpose-made radiator reflector panels are most useful behind radiators on uninsulated external walls, where they help reduce heat escaping outside.

Energy Saving Trust estimates savings of around £18 a year in Great Britain, with a roll of reflector material costing approximately £25. Fitting panels behind radiators on internal walls offers much less benefit because the heat remains within the home.

Rob said: “You do not need to put reflector panels behind every radiator. Focus on the ones against outside walls, particularly where those walls are uninsulated.”

Check for funded insulation before paying for upgrades

Pensioners living in harder-to-heat homes should check whether they qualify for funded improvements.

In England, the Warm Homes: Local Grant supports eligible households in privately owned or privately rented properties with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D, E, F or G.

Household income must usually be £36,000 a year or less, although some households can qualify through their postcode or benefits. Residents can check eligibility through GOV.UK or their local council. Different support schemes operate elsewhere in the UK.

Rob added: “If a home loses heat quickly, it is worth checking what help is available to improve it. Reducing that heat loss can make the property easier to keep comfortable.

The priority is a warm home and manageable bills. Start with support you may qualify for, then tackle the changes that make sense for your property and budget.”