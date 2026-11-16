Legal & General launches 1,000-job cull as it accelerates cost-cutting overhaul

Legal & General has begun cutting about 1,000 jobs as Britain’s biggest asset manager presses ahead with a sweeping restructuring designed to simplify its business, reduce costs and improve profitability.

The insurance and pensions group confirmed that its redundancy programme began in September and, alongside wider organisational changes, is expected to reduce its workforce by about 10 per cent by the middle of next year.

The cuts mark a significant step in chief executive Antonio Simoes’s effort to reshape the group into a leaner and more competitive business, three years after he set out the strategy in 2024.

Simoes said the company was “on track to meet or exceed all our targets”, adding that it was improving customer service while changing the way it operated to create a more efficient platform for future growth.

The announcement came as L&G reported stronger-than-expected trading momentum in its third-quarter update, raising its expectations for earnings growth.

The group now expects core operating earnings per share growth to exceed the upper end of its target range of 6 to 9 per cent.

Net outflows slowed to £3bn in the three months to the end of September, better than market expectations, supported by stronger retail performance.

Annuity sales rose 25 per cent year on year to £1.5bn in the first nine months of 2026, including £500mn in the third quarter. The growth comes as insurers seek to capitalise on demand from pension schemes transferring retirement liabilities to providers.

L&G’s total assets under management, however, fell £12bn during the quarter to £1.23tn at September 30, although they remained 4 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Simoes said performance in asset management was continuing to improve, while retail operations had delivered strong growth across the business.

But analysts cautioned that the group still faced significant competitive pressures. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, described the update as strong overall, while pointing to emerging concerns that had contributed to a recent downgrade in market consensus.

He singled out the continuing net outflows as a particular worry, warning that the figures illustrated the intensity of global competition in asset management.

The combination of workforce reductions and improving earnings forecasts underlines the pressure on financial services groups to extract greater efficiency while defending market share.

For Simoes, the test will be whether a smaller, more streamlined L&G can translate its restructuring into sustained growth — without allowing persistent outflows to undermine the recovery.